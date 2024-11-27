Radiers’ Aidan O’Connell (thumb) is returning in Week 13 vs. the Chiefs

After a 29-19 loss to Denver in Week 12, the Raiders are 2-9 in 2024. The team has lost seven games in a row and the season has spiraled out of control for head coach Antonio Pierce. Heading into 2024, the Raiders had an open QB competition between veteran Gardner Mishew and second-year pro Aidan O’Connell.

Eventually, Minshew won the job for Las Vegas and he’s made nine starts this season. Backup Aidan O’Connell has played in four games and has two starts. Earlier this season, O’Connell was on the IR with a thumb injury and missed time for the Raiders. In Week 12, starting QB Gardner Minshew suffered a broken collarbone and is done for the season. Luckily, O’Connell is healthy and is ready to play in Week 13. Las Vegas has a primetime matchup on Black Friday at 3:00 p.m. on the road vs. the Chiefs.

Aidan O’Connell is back for Las Vegas in Week 13

From @GMFB: The #Chargers lose JK Dobbins to a knee sprain, while the #Raiders are getting QB Aidan O’Connell back for Friday. pic.twitter.com/aoJHvFMkzI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2024



Backup QB Aidan O’Connell was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL draft out of Purdue. As a rookie, he played in 11 games and made 10 starts. The 26-year-old threw for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was 5-5 in his 10 starts last season. To begin 2024, O’Connell was the backup to Gardner Minshew. He’s had two opportunities to start this season and has lost both of those games.

O’Connell has thrown for 455 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Now that Gardner Minshew is out for the season, the second-year pro has a chance to start the last six games for Las Vegas. His first game back from injury will not be easy. The Raiders are on the road this Friday to face the Chiefs in a matchup at 3:00 p.m. on Prime Video. In 2023, O’Connell and the Raiders upset the Chiefs 20-14 on Christmas. We’ve seen the young QB take down Kansas City before and he’ll look to do the same in Week 13. The Raiders are 12-point underdogs on the road.