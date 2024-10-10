Aidan O’Connell will start for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 vs. the Steelers

Five games into the 2024 season, the Raiders are 2-3. The team is coming off a 34-18 loss to the Broncos in Week 5. In that game, starting QB Gardner Minshew was struggling and was eventually benched by head coach Antonio Pierce. Backup QB Aidan O’Connell finished the game for the Raiders.

After Sunday’s games, Pierce said there would be an open QB competition this week leading up to their game on Sunday. However, Pierce named Aidan O’Connell the starting QB in Week 6 vs. the Steelers. Gardner Minshew will be the backup. This is not the first time that Pierce has given O’Connell the starting job. We’ll see how the 26-year-old can play in Week 6 vs. a tough Steelers defense.

Gardner Minshew is being benched by the Raiders in Week 6; Aidan O’Connell to start

QB news: The #Raiders are making a move, as coach Antonio Pierce has named QB Aidan O’Connell as the starting QB this week. Gardner Minshew, the starter thus far, heads to the bench. pic.twitter.com/Qt6FyxtzGV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2024



Ahead of the 2024 season, the Raiders had an open QB competition between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. Minshew is in his sixth professional season with his fourth different team. O’Connell was a 4th round pick by Las Vegas in the 2023 draft out of Purdue. Ultimately, Gardner Minshew won the job and he started the first five games of the season for the Raiders. He’s failed to throw more than one passing touchdown in a game this season. That production was not cutting it for the team offensively.

That’s why Antonio Pierce decided to go with Aidan O’Connell in Week 6. The Raiders need a spark on offense and O’Connell has the opportunity to do just that. As a rookie in 2023, O’Connell played in 11 games for the Raiders and made 10 starts. He was 5-5 in his 10 starts, throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His best game was a 63-21 win in Week 14 vs. the Chargers. O’Connell threw for four touchdowns and 248 passing yards. Las Vegas would love to see the second-year QB make that kind of impact on the offense in 2024.