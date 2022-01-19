Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew’s stats-based approach to betting finds regular winners, often at big prices, and he shares his thoughts for Wednesday’s racing below.

Andrew heads to Dundalk and Plumpton for his three recommended bets on Wednesday January 19th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

PLUMPTON 2.35

INNISFREE LAD (system – 10yos in veterans’ handicap chases)

Ten-year-olds outperform their older rivals in veterans’ handicap chases and of the three who take part in this 3m1.5f contest, it could be worth chancing INNISFREE LAD in the first-time visor. He was only eighth at Newbury last time but had done well to place third at 22-1 behind course expert Big River (winner again since) at Kelso the time before and ten-year-olds who finished sixth or worse in their prep race have a 62 from 420 record in veterans’ handicap chases (15%) for a profit of £94.20 to the usual £1 stake.

DUNDALK 2.50

SAMROGUE (system – Pride Of Dubai fillies)

Female progeny of the sire Pride Of Dubai tend to outperform their male counterparts and had we simply bet all the fillies we’d have won 31 of our 234 bets (13.25% strike-rate) and made a profit of £26.22 to a £1 level stake at SP. In races over 7f or shorter the profit improves to £58.14. SAMROGUE has been in good form over 5f here of late and shouldn’t have any problem with the step back up to 6f.

PLUMPTON 3.10

DYNAMITE KENTUCKY (system –3m+ handicap hurdles, LTO winner, top speed)

DYNAMITE KENTUCKY won well at Exeter earlier this month and holds obvious claims of following up. In the past ten years, backing last-time-out winners in handicap hurdles over 3m or further, who earned a Proform speed figure of at least 67, would have found 107 winners from 381 runners (28.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £108.75 to a £1 level stake at SP.

