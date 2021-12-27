Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has unearthed some more angles for Tuesday’s action and shares his thoughts below.

Andrew, who had two winners on Boxing Day, had another two – TOP AND DROP (4-1) and YOU SOME BOY (6-1) – from his four bets on Bank Holiday Monday and has four more picks for Tuesday December 28th.

CATTERICK 3.02

SWEET SPIRIT (system – Tom Lacey stable switchers)

Tom Lacey has a 12 from 52 record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards and backing them all would have resulted in a profit of £24.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. His SWEET SPIRIT, as big as 33-1 at the time of writing, was pulled up in a maiden hurdle for Jonjo O’Neill when last seen just over a year ago and it will be fascinating to see which way she goes in the market on her debut for her new trainer.

NEWCASTLE 3.15

POLYPHONIC (system – sire Sea The Stars, Newcastle all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Sea The Stars have an excellent record on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface, landing 32 of their 100 races for a profit of £61.22 to a £1 level stake at SP. The Karl Burke-trained POLYPHONIC was too green to do himself justice when 11-1 here on his racecourse debut, but still ran respectably in fourth behind runners from the John & Thady Gosden, Hugo Palmer and Roger Varian yards. Today’s race doesn’t look as deep as that one and he can reward each-way support. Both his sire and dam won on their second career starts.

NEWCASTLE 3.50

COPPER MOUNTAIN (system – Chelmsford handicap winners switching to Newcastle)

Last-time-out Chelmsford handicap winners do well when bidding to follow up on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface, landing 16 of their 63 starts (25.4%) for a small profit of £6.71. If we ignore those who made the running when winning at Chelmsford – such tactics are strongly favoured the Essex venue but are usually unhelpful at Newcastle – then their record improves to 16 from 51 for a profit of £18.71. COPPER MOUNTAIN got off the mark at Chelmsford last time, handles Tapeta and can follow up.

NEWCASTLE 5.50

PEINTRE D’ETOILES (system – sire Sea The Stars, Newcastle all-weather)

Ed Walker’s PEINTRE D’ETOILE is a qualifier on the same angle as Polyphonic (see 3.15 preview) and can break her duck at the eighth attempt. She’s been left with too much to do at Wolverhampton the last twice and her patient tactics will be better suited to this track.

