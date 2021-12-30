Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew uses stats, systems and form-breaking methods to unearth value bets and shares his thoughts for Thursday below.

Join SBK now and get a £40 risk free bet if the first bet loses via their new customer offer refund bonus when using depositing and using promo code SBS21.

Andrew found another winner on Wednesday (Sharjah) as well as enjoying a place return from Dubai Devils. He has three selections for Thursday December 30th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

HAYDOCK 1.00

FARRANTS WAY (system – Venetia Williams, first run after a wind operation, fresh)

FARRANTS WAY was a big eyecatcher on his reappearance at Sandown last December, finishing third despite racing on the inside rail where the ground was clearly slowest. He proved expensive to follow in three subsequent starts but has undergone wind surgery since we last saw him, and first-time out could be when to catch him. Venetia Williams has an eight from 18 record with her fist-time wind op horses who are running in handicaps after a break of at least 150 days for a profit of £60.50 to a £1 level stake at SP.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.30

LINCOLN DREAM (system – Kodi Bear progeny at Wolverhampton)

Progeny of the sire Kodi Bear have an 11 from 48 record on Wolverhampton’s Tapeta surface for a profit of £66.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. Thirteen of the beaten horses finished second or third (including 22-1, 18-1 and 16-1) and an each-way bet on Richard Fahey’s LINCOLN DREAM could pay dividends. She found 7f too far at Newcastle last time but had run respectably over today’s 6f trip at the same venue on her all-weather debut, finishing an 11-1 fifth of 13 after meeting trouble.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.00

BOBBA TEE (system – Rail Link progeny, 1m4f+ on the all-weather)

Progeny of Rail Link have a useful record on the all-weather when given a trip of at last 1m4f, landing 21 of their 143 starts for a huge profit of £164.90 to a £1 level stake at SP. BOBBA TEE has already contributed with wins at 28-1 and 6-1 and can notch another success here.

Back BOBBA TEE at SBK

Deposit £40 & Get £40 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit must be at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £40. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card don’t qualify for this promotion. These includes virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Instant Bank Transfer, card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit between 17:00 GMT on 7 December 2021 and 17:00 GMT on 4 January 2022. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.