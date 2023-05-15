NFL

Quinnen Williams Is Apparently Unhappy With The New York Jets

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Jets have been one of the most talked about teams of the 2023 NFL offseason. Their addition of Aaron Rodgers to an already talented roster has made them one of the media darlings, and there are now Super Bowl aspirations floating around the team.

But it isn’t all roses and rainbows inside the facility, apparently.

Quinnen Williams Takes Jets Out Of Twitter Profile

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was selected with the 3rd overall pick in the 2019 Draft by the Jets. He was a highly-touted prospect out of Alabama, and he has lived up to the billing during the first four years of his career. After a solid first three seasons, Williams truly broke out in 2022, earning both Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors by notching a career-high 12 sacks.

He is one of the best young defensive linemen in the league, and is ready to get paid like one. Williams’ is entering the final year of his rookie contract, one that will see him make a base salary of over $1 million for the first time. He will actually earn roughly $10 million in his 5th NFL year, but is seeking a long-term commitment from the team and contract security.

Williams Wants To Be Paid Like Lawrence

It has been reported that the two sides are “not close” on contract negotiations, and Williams is beginning to show his displeasure.

As seen on Monday morning, Williams has adjusted the text in his Twitter bio. What used to read “Defensive Tackle for the New York Jets” now leaves out the team name, which is replaced by a set of ellipses (……..).

That isn’t the only message that he is trying to send. Williams’ latest retweet sits at the top of his Twitter feed, and it is a tweet from Adam Schefter that outlines the big money deal that the crosstown Giants gave to Dexter Lawrence earlier this off-season. Williams undoubtedly feels as though he is worth as much and if not more, and will likely use his draft mate’s contract as a baseline for his potential deal.

This is a power play that we see done often in the social media age. The two will likely come to an agreement on a long-term deal before the start of the season, though Quinnen Williams has been absent from voluntary off-season activities so far in April and May.

