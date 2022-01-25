QPR vs Swansea live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

After a scheduled game between the two teams in December was postponed, QPR will welcome Swansea City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday.

QPR vs Swansea Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch QPR vs Swansea, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the QPR vs Swansea live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch QPR vs Swansea live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

QPR vs Swansea Preview

QPR has not competed in the Premier League since the 2014-15 season, but they are presently in a great position to contend for a return, having collected 47 points from their first 26 league matches in the 2021-22 season to rank fourth in the table.

Whereas Swansea will enter the encounter fresh off a 1-0 victory over Preston North End on Saturday, with Ryan Manning scoring the game’s only goal in the 51st minute.

The Swans are now 17th in the Championship table, 13 points out of the playoffs, but due to a number of delays and cancellations, they have only played 24 league matches this season, giving them a four-game lead over sixth-placed Huddersfield Town.

When does QPR vs Swansea kick-off?

The QPR vs Swansea will kick off at 00:45 on 26th January 2022.

Join bet365 and watch QPR vs Swansea.

QPR vs Swansea Team News

QPR Team News

Sam McCallum won’t play for QPR.

QPR possible starting lineup:

Marshall; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Adomah, Dozzell, Field, Wallace; Willock; Dykes, Gray

Swansea Team News

Swansea has not reported any injuries so far.

Swansea possible starting lineup:

Hamer; Cabango, Naughton, Manning; Christie, Downes, Grimes, Latibeaudiere; Smith, Piroe, Wolf

Join Bet365 and follow QPR vs Swansea.