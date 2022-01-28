QPR vs Reading live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

The EFL Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Reading is scheduled for Saturday.

QPR vs Reading Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch QPR vs Reading in the Championship match, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the QPR vs Reading live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch QPR vs Reading live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

QPR vs Reading Preview

After a 0-0 draw with Swansea City in the Championship, QPR will participate in this match.

The Queens Park Rangers defense has put in a lot of effort recently, as evidenced by their recent results. Queens Park Rangers have been ruthless in defense, conceding four goals in their last six matches.

Reading and its traveling supporters will be looking for a better result this time after losing to Huddersfield Town in Championship play last time around.

Goals were scored 26 times in Reading’s last six matches, averaging 4.33 goals per match. Their opponents have accounted for 19 of the total.

When does QPR vs Reading kick-off?

The QPR vs Reading will kick off at 20:00 on 29th January 2022 at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Join bet365 and watch QPR vs Reading.

QPR vs Reading Team News

QPR Team News

Sam McCallum is injured for QPR whereas Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen will be doubtful for the game.

QPR possible starting lineup:

Marshall; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Adomah, Field, Johansen, Wallace; Willock; Dykes, Austin

Reading Team News

Alen Halilovic, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite and Scott Dann won’t play for Reading.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Yiadom, Holmes, Morrison, Rahman; Laurent, Rinomhota, Drinkwater, Swift; Puscas, Joao

Join Bet365 and follow QPR vs Reading.