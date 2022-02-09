QPR vs Middlesbrough live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium hosts a Championship match on Wednesday, with home side QPR preparing for the task of opponents Middlesbrough.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Live Stream

QPR vs Middlesbrough Preview

In their most recent encounter, QPR were defeated by Peterborough at Weston Homes Stadium. QPR had three shots on target and 72 percent possession in this FA Cup encounter, which ended in a 2-0 victory.

Middlesbrough scored three goals in a 9-8 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. All of Matt Crooks’ goals came in this FA Cup encounter.

When QPR and Middlesbrough last met in a match, the score was 3-2 in favour of QPR at Riverside Stadium.

When does QPR vs Middlesbrough kick-off?

The QPR vs Middlesbrough will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Team News

QPR Team News

QPR has not reported any injury concerns so far.

QPR possible starting lineup:

Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Odubajo, Hendrick, Johansen, Wallace; Willock, Chair; Dykes

Middlesbrough Team News

Middlesbrough will head into the game without Marc Bola and Marcus Browne.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Taylor; Tavernier; Sporar, Watmore