PSG monitoring Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is attracting interest from PSG who are still uncertain about Kylian Mbappe’s future.

With Robert Lewandowski entering the final phase of his contract at Bayern Munich, there is a chance that the Pole will seek pastures new.

On the other hand, PSG are definitely going to compensate for the departure of Kylian Mbappe. Even though the Ligue 1 giants are eager to tie him down to a new deal, the allure of Real Madrid might prove too hard to resist.

PSG don’t want to be left without a proven goal scorer for next season and have identified Lewandowski as a potential replacement.

Sporting director Leonardo prefers to move for Erling Haaland to compensate for Mbappe’s departure. However, if the Norwegian decides to move elsewhere, the Parisians are going to move for Lewandowski.

According to Sport 1, PSG are going to exploit the striker’s contractual situation at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski will become a free agent in June 2023. The Bavarians haven’t started negotiations for a new deal yet. Therefore, the Ligue 1 leaders will have a chance to sign him up this summer.

What could help PSG’s case in this regard is Leonardo’s excellent relationship with Pini Zahavi who handles the Polish striker’s affairs. It is being claimed that Zahavi has been tasked with negotiating the best deal for his client, whether it is through Bayern Munich or any other interested club.

Earlier last week, Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic maintained that the club is not even considering the possibility of letting go of the striker. At the same time, Julian Nagelsmann says that the striker also doesn’t plan to leave the club.

But the player himself says that he is open to anything and that while he isn’t contemplating his next move, there is a chance that the legendary striker will consider a new home if an extension offer isn’t on the table.