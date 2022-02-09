Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town live stream, preview, kick off time and team news
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Live Stream
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Preview
Preston defeated Hull 1-0 in their previous Championship meeting. At The MKM Stadium, they had four shots on target and 51 percent possession. They were granted four corners after Cameron Archer scored.
In their most recent match, Huddersfield defeated Barnsley at John Smith’s Stadium. Huddersfield had three shots on target and 62 percent possession in their FA Cup encounter, which ended in a 1-0 victory.
Huddersfield won 1-0 at John Smith’s Stadium in the most recent encounter between Preston and Huddersfield.
When does Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town kick-off?
The Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Team News
Preston North End Team News
Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen, and Sean Maguire are injured for Preston.
Preston North End possible starting lineup:
Iversen; Hughes, Bauer, Van den Berg; Cunningham, Whiteman, Ledson, Potts; McCann; Archer, Evans
Huddersfield Town Team News
Huddersfield will head into the game without Jesus Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, Faustino Anjorin, and Pipa.
Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:
Nicholls; Toffolo, Lees, Pearson, Turton; Holmes, O’Brien, Hogg, Thomas; Ward, Sinani