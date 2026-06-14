Portugal open their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17 at NRG Stadium in Houston, kicking off at 12:00 UTC-5. Roberto Martinez’s side enter as heavy favorites at -340, facing a DR Congo team making only their second-ever World Cup appearance. The portugal vs dr congo betting odds reflect a significant talent gap, but DR Congo’s defensive record and tournament resilience make the margins worth examining.

Portugal are priced at -340 with BetOnline and Lucky Rebel to win this Group K opener, a price that reflects their depth of European-based talent and a qualifying campaign that produced 20 goals in six games. DR Congo, meanwhile, carved out their place at this tournament through a demanding CAF route and an inter-confederation play-off, winning seven of nine qualifying matches and conceding only five goals along the way. The structure Sebastien Desabre has built is not one that collapses easily.

Why This Game Matters

Group K contains Colombia, DR Congo, Portugal and Uzbekistan, and the opening matchday sets the tone for every qualification calculation that follows. A Portugal win puts them in immediate control of their destiny heading into fixtures against Uzbekistan and Colombia. For DR Congo, a positive result or even a narrow defeat would represent a statement in their first World Cup match since 1974, and any points earned here would dramatically improve their chances of advancing from a group that, on paper, offers two winnable games beyond this one.

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Our Pick

Portugal to win and over 2.5 goals is the headline play, with the best available price on Portugal at -340 via BetOnline or Lucky Rebel. Portugal’s attacking depth, combined with DR Congo’s history of tight qualifying wins rather than high-scoring performances, points toward a controlled Portugal victory with multiple goals against a side facing their first competitive game at this level in over 50 years.

Portugal vs DR Congo: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Portugal arrive at this tournament with one of the most technically gifted squads in the competition. Roberto Martinez has rebuilt the side around an attacking 4-3-3 framework that morphs into a 3-4-3 in possession, with full-backs pushing high and a defensive midfielder dropping between the center-backs to enable numerical advantages in the middle third. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, remains the focal point in attack, supported by Bruno Fernandes as the creative hub and Bernardo Silva as the connector between midfield and the final third. Portugal scored nine against Armenia in their final qualifier and went into the tournament off back-to-back friendly wins over Chile (2-1) and Nigeria (2-1).

DR Congo present a different kind of challenge than Portugal will face later in the group. Desabre’s side defend in a compact mid-block, rely on a physically strong back four anchored by Chancel Mbemba (109 caps) and Axel Tuanzebe, and look to transition quickly through wide forwards including Yoane Wissa of Newcastle United. Their qualifying record of 7W 1D 1L with only five goals conceded across nine games underlines genuine defensive organization. The question is whether that structure can absorb the pressure Portugal will generate through Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and the overlapping runs of Nuno Mendes and Joao Cancelo.

The portugal vs dr congo prediction that holds up analytically is a Portugal win by two or more goals. DR Congo have not conceded freely in competitive play, but they have also not faced an attacking unit of this calibre. Portugal’s ability to create from multiple zones, combined with their set-piece threat and the individual quality of their forward line, should produce enough pressure to break down even a well-organized defensive block.

Recent Form and Trends

Portugal last five results:

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Chile (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

United States (A): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Mexico (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Armenia (H): Won 9-1 (World Cup Qualification)

Portugal have won four of their last five matches, including a 9-1 demolition of Armenia and a 2-0 win in the United States. The only blank came in a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which was a non-competitive friendly. The opposition quality in those warm-up games is moderate, but the goal-scoring outputs and clean sheets against the United States and Mexico suggest both ends of the pitch are functioning well heading into the tournament.

DR Congo last five results:

Chile (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Denmark (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Jamaica (N): Won 1-0 (World Cup Qualification)

Bermuda (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Algeria (N): Lost 0-1 (African Cup of Nations)

DR Congo’s recent results show a side capable of grinding out narrow wins but limited in attacking output. They lost their final pre-tournament friendly against Chile 2-1 and were held 0-0 by Denmark in the same preparation window. The 1-0 win over Jamaica to seal World Cup qualification came after extra time, reflecting the team’s tendency toward tight, low-scoring contests. Against Portugal’s level of opposition, those margins become more consequential.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Portugal head into the tournament with their squad announced and no major injury concerns flagged publicly. Roberto Martinez has a full complement of attacking options available, with Cristiano Ronaldo (227 caps, 143 international goals), Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Goncalo Ramos all in the squad. The depth across all positions means even rotation options carry Champions League pedigree, with four Paris Saint-Germain players and three from Manchester City in the 26-man group.

DR Congo’s squad is also confirmed without significant absences reported. Chancel Mbemba, who anchors the back line with 109 caps, is expected to be fit and available. Aaron Wan-Bissaka brings Premier League experience at right-back, and Yoane Wissa is expected to carry the primary attacking burden. Gael Kakuta, 34, has been recalled to provide creative depth and dead-ball quality, while Edo Kayembe of Watford provides the midfield energy that underpins Desabre’s defensive structure.

Neither side has confirmed unavailabilities ahead of this opener, which is notable for Portugal given concerns in previous tournaments about managing Ronaldo’s minutes and integrating younger players into the starting system. Martinez is expected to field his strongest available XI for a game Portugal will want to win convincingly to establish goal difference early in the group.

Expected Lineups

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceicao, Cristiano Ronaldo (c), Rafael Leao

DR Congo (4-2-3-1): Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba (c), Arthur Masuaku; Edo Kayembe, Charles Pickel; Nathanael Mbuku, Gael Kakuta, Meschak Elia; Yoane Wissa

Predicted lineups — squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Portugal’s attacking full-backs and DR Congo’s wide defensive line will likely determine the game’s tempo and Portugal’s ability to generate volume. Nuno Mendes (43 caps) and Diogo Dalot push aggressively into advanced positions under Martinez’s system, creating overloads on both flanks. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a strong individual defender with a well-established reputation for one-versus-one work at Premier League level, but the combination of Leao’s pace on Portugal’s left and Wan-Bissaka’s exposure in tight spaces against quick wingers is a specific challenge. If Portugal can pin DR Congo’s full-backs deep and central, the spaces in behind for Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes to operate through the middle open up substantially.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

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Main Pick: Portugal to Win @ -340 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel)

Portugal’s qualifying campaign produced 20 goals in six games, including a 9-1 win over Armenia and a 5-0 away win in the same qualifying group. DR Congo have shown resilience in tight matches, but their scoring record — 14 goals in nine qualifying games, mostly narrow wins — suggests they lack the attacking firepower to match Portugal’s output. At -340, this is a short price, but it reflects the genuine quality gap between the sides in this fixture.

Goals Pick: Over 2.5 Goals @ -137 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel)

Portugal have the creative depth and forward quality to generate high shot volumes against a side playing their first World Cup game in over 50 years. Ronaldo, Fernandes and Leao combined for 37 goals in recent international cycles, and Martinez’s system is built around sustained pressure rather than conservative ball retention. The -137 price on over 2.5 is the value side of a totals market that captures Portugal’s likely dominance in possession and shot creation.

Scorer Market: Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Scorer

Ronaldo scored 13 goals in Portugal’s most recent competitive cycle and has been the team’s primary finisher across multiple qualifying campaigns. At 41 and in his final World Cup, he is expected to start and will be the focal point of Portugal’s attacking structure. With Bruno Fernandes providing creative service and set-piece delivery, Ronaldo in a central role against a DR Congo defense that has not faced this quality of opposition provides a straightforward anytime scorer angle at most leading operators.

Portugal vs DR Congo Best Bets Summary:

Portugal to Win @ -340

Over 2.5 Goals @ -137

Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Scorer (check leading operators for best available price)

Betting Odds and Lines

The portugal vs dr congo odds across approved operators are consistent at the head-to-head market, with Portugal heavy favorites. The draw is priced at +475 at best, and DR Congo to win is available at +1050.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Portugal -340 -340 -350 Draw +470 +470 +475 DR Congo +1050 +1050 +1000

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -137 -137 -140 Under 2.5 +121 +121 +120

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Portugal vs DR Congo kicks off at 12:00 UTC-5 on June 17, 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can find coverage on CTV, TSN and RDS. UK viewers can watch on ITV or BBC, while Irish audiences have coverage on RTE and Virgin Media. Australian viewers can find the game on SBS and Optus Sport.

How to Bet

To place a wager on Portugal vs DR Congo at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel or BetNow, follow these steps:

Visit BetOnline, Lucky Rebel or BetNow and create or log into your account. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section from the main sportsbook menu. Locate the Portugal vs DR Congo match scheduled for June 17. Select the market you want — match result, totals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review your selections and the potential payout before confirming. Confirm the bet and retain your bet slip reference number. Check the broadcast schedule so you can follow the match live.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk and there is no guarantee of profit on any wager. Readers should only bet with money they can afford to lose and should set deposit and loss limits before placing any bets. If gambling is causing problems, free and confidential support is available through the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org, and the National Problem Gambling Helpline chat at ncpgambling.org. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.