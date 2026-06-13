Iraq vs Norway meet in Group I on Matchday 6 of the 2026 World Cup, kicking off at 6:00 PM ET on June 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Norway enter as heavy favorites at -460, having won all eight of their qualifying matches, while Iraq, returning to the World Cup for only the second time in their history, are priced at +1500 to pull off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets. The central betting question is how wide the gap truly is between a resurgent Norway side built around Erling Haaland and an Iraq team that defied the odds just to reach North America.

Norway’s qualifying numbers tell an unambiguous story: eight wins from eight, 37 goals scored, five conceded and a goal difference of +32, including a 4-1 win away to Italy in the final match. Iraq’s route was far harder, grinding through the AFC rounds before edging Bolivia 2-1 in the inter-confederation play-off to claim the final spot at the tournament. The odds reflect that gap, with the draw priced at +650 and Norway firm favorites across all major books.

Why This Game Matters

Group I is built around France, and every other team in the section knows that three points against the remaining opponents is the baseline for knockout qualification. For Norway, a win here against Iraq is the expected starting point in a group that also includes Senegal, and dropping points in this fixture would put immediate pressure on their later games. For Iraq, this is arguably their most winnable opportunity to register a point or more, and a result of any kind against a Norway side packed with elite European talent would represent an achievement that transcends the scoreline.

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Our Pick

Norway to win, backed at -460 with BetOnline. A team that scored 37 goals in qualifying and has Erling Haaland leading the attack is expected to win, and the price reflects that, but the value case for Norway rests on their structural superiority in every phase of the game against a compact but limited Iraq side.

Iraq vs Norway: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Iraq’s story to reach Foxborough is one of the more remarkable qualifying journeys at this tournament. Graham Arnold took over a side in crisis in 2025 and delivered a World Cup berth, guiding Iraq through closed airspace, a 12-hour road trip from Baghdad to Amman and a 17-hour flight to Mexico before Aymen Hussein scored the winner against Bolivia to seal their place at the finals. Arnold, who previously led Australia to the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022, has made this a psychologically liberated group. His own assessment of the group dynamic frames it clearly: all the pressure sits with France, Norway and Senegal to progress, not with Iraq.

Norway arrive under Stale Solbakken with a squad that is the most talented the country has assembled in decades. Martin Odegaard captains and controls, Erling Haaland provides the finishing, and a supporting cast including Antonio Nusa, Alexander Sorloth and Sander Berge gives Solbakken genuine options in every phase. Their 4-3-3 base shape can shift to a 4-2-3-1 and at times a two-striker system, giving them tactical flexibility that Iraq will struggle to prepare against. Norway beat Italy home and away in qualifying, which gives context to how far this group has come under Solbakken.

The game is likely to be won in the spaces between Iraq’s defensive block and Norway’s attacking movement. Iraq will sit compact, look to limit Haaland’s touches in dangerous areas and try to hit on the counter through Marko Farji’s pace on the flank or Aymen Hussein’s hold-up play. Norway’s task is to stay patient, circulate the ball and create the gaps their forward line needs. Iraq have proven they can frustrate stronger opponents, drawing 1-1 with Spain in a pre-tournament friendly, but Norway’s attacking volume is a different proposition entirely.

Recent Form & Trends

Iraq – Last 5 Results:

Venezuela (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly, Jun 9, 2026)

Spain (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, Jun 4, 2026)

Andorra (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly, May 29, 2026)

Bolivia (N): Won 2-1 (World Cup Qualification, Mar 31, 2026)

Jordan (N): Lost 0-1 (Arab Cup, Dec 12, 2025)

Iraq’s pre-tournament form is a mixed picture. The draw with Spain is the headline result, confirming that Arnold’s side can compete against recognized European opposition, but a 2-0 loss to Venezuela a week before their World Cup opener raises questions about their attacking output. Iraq’s qualifying record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses from 9 matches, scoring 10 and conceding 9, reflects a side built on tight margins rather than attacking dominance.

Norway – Last 5 Results:

Morocco (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, Jun 7, 2026)

Sweden (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly, Jun 1, 2026)

Switzerland (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, Mar 31, 2026)

Netherlands (A): Lost 1-2 (Friendly, Mar 27, 2026)

Italy (A): Won 4-1 (World Cup Qualification, Nov 16, 2025)

Norway’s recent form in friendlies has been slightly more mixed than their qualifying dominance suggested, with draws against Morocco and Switzerland flanking a 3-1 win over Sweden and a loss to the Netherlands. Pre-tournament friendlies can be deceptive in terms of lineup and effort levels, and their qualifying record of 8 wins from 8 remains the more reliable indicator of their ceiling. The 4-1 win in Rome in November was against a full-strength Italy side and stands as the clearest evidence of Norway’s true quality.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Iraq have a fully announced squad but travel to Foxborough with at least one off-field distraction. Aymen Hussein, the hero of the play-off final against Bolivia and Iraq’s most important attacking player, was reportedly held for an extended period at Chicago airport on arrival in the United States. That kind of disruption to a team’s schedule and to a key player’s physical preparation in the days before a World Cup opener is not ideal, and Arnold will need to manage the situation carefully in his final preparation sessions.

Marko Farji, the 22-year-old winger who moved from Stromsgodset to Venezia in Serie A and was born in Norway, represents one of the more intriguing story angles for this specific fixture. His pace and directness in wide areas give Iraq a different attacking dimension beyond their main striker, and his familiarity with Scandinavian football could prove relevant against a Norwegian backline he will have observed closely. Midfield anchor Amir Al-Ammari, who scored the decisive penalty against the UAE in qualifying, brings composure and structure to Iraq’s holding role.

Norway enter the tournament with no significant injury concerns reported in their squad. Haaland, Odegaard and the rest of Solbakken’s first-choice group are expected to be available for selection. The squad’s depth across attacking positions, with Sorloth, Jorg Strand Larsen and Nusa all capable of contributing, means Solbakken has rotation options if he chooses to manage minutes ahead of tougher group games.

Expected Lineups

Iraq (4-4-2): Jalal Hassan; Frans Putros, Rebin Sulaka, Manaf Younis, Hussein Ali; Marko Farji, Amir Al-Ammari, Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh; Ali Al-Hamadi, Aymen Hussein (c)

Norway (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigard, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard (c); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Starting XIs to be confirmed closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The battle between Erling Haaland and Iraq’s defensive block is the defining contest of this fixture. Haaland, who registered 55 international goals from 50 caps, is the most dangerous striker at this tournament and Iraq’s entire defensive structure will be oriented around limiting his impact. Iraq’s qualifying record shows they kept clean sheets against Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, demonstrating an organized defensive unit, but Haaland’s movement and the service he receives from Odegaard and Nusa represents a completely different level of challenge. Whether Rebin Sulaka and Manaf Younis can restrict Haaland to peripheral involvement will determine whether Iraq can keep the score manageable or whether Norway’s attacking machine simply overwhelms them.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Norway to win this match is the headline bet and the Iraq vs Norway prediction that carries the most weight of evidence behind it. The -460 price at BetOnline reflects near-certainty, but the case for Norway is built on genuine substance: a perfect qualifying record, a world-class striker in Haaland, creative control through Odegaard and a tactical flexibility that Iraq’s coaching staff will find extremely difficult to counter. For bettors comfortable with the price, the more efficient entry point is BetNow at -475, which is the tightest available across the three books.

Over 2.5 goals at -102 with BetOnline is the goals market recommendation and arguably the sharper value play on the board. Norway scored an average of well over four goals per qualifying match, and while Iraq’s defensive resilience is real, they conceded nine goals in nine qualifying games. A Norway side with Haaland leading the line, Nusa providing wide pace and Sorloth available from the bench is likely to find the net at least twice, and Iraq have shown enough attacking intent to threaten at the other end, particularly on the counter-attack through Farji and Aymen Hussein.

Erling Haaland to score anytime is the scorer market pick. His international record of 55 goals from 50 caps makes him the single most reliable goal threat at this tournament, and Iraq will not have encountered a striker of this profile in their qualification campaign. The qualifying data showed Haaland as the standout contributor to Norway’s 37-goal haul, and a Group I opener against opposition with limited World Cup experience represents a strong environment for him to deliver.

As a fourth angle, the Iraq vs Norway best bets list includes a look at Norway to win to nil given Iraq’s modest attacking output. Iraq scored just 10 goals in nine qualifying matches and were shut out in their pre-tournament loss to Venezuela. Norway conceded only five across all eight qualifying games, suggesting a defensive structure capable of holding a clean sheet against limited opposition.

Betting Odds & Lines

The Iraq vs Norway betting odds are listed below across BetOnline, Lucky Rebel and BetNow as of the latest available pricing.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Iraq (Win) +1500 +1500 +1300 Draw +650 +600 +600 Norway (Win) -650 -560 -475

Totals (O/U 3) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 3 -102 -105 -113 Under 3 -118 -115 -121

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Iraq vs Norway is being broadcast live in the United States on Fox and Telemundo, with kickoff at 6:00 PM ET on June 16, 2026. The match is played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. International broadcast options include ITV and BBC in the UK, TF1 and beIN Sports in France, ARD, ZDF and MagentaTV in Germany, and SBS and Optus Sport in Australia.

How to Bet

The Iraq vs Norway picks and betting lines are available now at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel and BetNow. To place a bet on this match, follow these steps.

Choose a licensed sportsbook. BetOnline, Lucky Rebel and BetNow are all accepting action on this fixture. Create an account or log in if already registered. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Iraq vs Norway match under Group I fixtures. Select your preferred market: match result, totals, anytime scorer or another available line. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return before confirming. Compare the Iraq vs Norway odds across all three operators before placing, as prices vary by book. Confirm the bet and retain a record of your wager.

Responsible Gambling

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