Austria and Jordan meet on Matchday 6 of Group J at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM local time on June 16, 2026. Austria enter as heavy favorites in their first World Cup since 1998, while Jordan make their debut appearance on football’s biggest stage. The austria vs jordan world cup 2026 predictions market has Austria priced at -295 to win, reflecting the significant class gap between these two sides.

Austria’s qualifying campaign through UEFA was one of the more convincing in Europe, producing 22 goals and conceding just four across eight matches for a goal difference of +18. Jordan, qualifying through the AFC playoff route, arrive as genuine debutants with a counter-attacking system built around defensive solidity and swift transitions. The odds and the football rationale both point firmly in one direction, though Jordan’s organization could keep this closer than the raw price implies.

Match Detail Info Date June 16, 2026 Kickoff 9:00 PM PT (21:00 UTC-7) Venue Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara) Stage Group J, Matchday 6 TV (USA) Fox, Telemundo

Why This Game Matters

Group J also contains Argentina and Algeria, meaning the path through this group is steep for both Austria and Jordan. Austria need points from every match, including this one, to have any realistic chance of reaching the knockout round, and a slow start against Jordan could quickly make their situation unmanageable if Argentina and Algeria win their openers. For Jordan, a first-ever World Cup point or victory here would be the stuff of national legend, but the immediate objective is survival, gaining confidence and minutes, and proving the AFC playoff route produces teams capable of competing at this level.

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Our Pick

Austria to win and over 2.5 goals is the headline angle in this matchup, with the Austrians’ +18 qualifying goal difference and Jordan’s defensive vulnerability against quality opposition making a comfortable home victory the most probable outcome. At -295 with BetOnline, the straight win is short, but the goals market at +110 for over 3.0 offers a more attractive entry point given Austria’s attacking depth.

Austria vs Jordan: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Austria’s return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence carries significant national weight, and manager S. Helm’s squad is built on Bundesliga-heavy principles of high-intensity pressing and compact defensive shape. The Austrians boast players at clubs including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig, a European pedigree that dwarfs anything Jordan can match. Austria scored five goals against Ghana in a March 2026 friendly and held South Korea and Tunisia to single-goal victories in their final preparations, suggesting a well-calibrated side that knows how to manage different game states.

Jordan, under manager J. Sellami, arrive having defied expectations at every recent turn. Their counter-attacking system, which averaged well under 50 percent possession in AFC qualifying, is designed to absorb pressure and strike on the break. The absence of leading qualifying scorer Yazan Al-Naimat through injury is a significant blow, however, and their pre-tournament friendlies included a heavy defeat to Switzerland that exposed how quickly they can be undone by technically superior opposition pressing in numbers. Against Austria’s organized high press, Jordan’s defensive resilience will be tested from the first whistle.

The game is most likely to be decided in the middle third. Austria’s engine room of Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) and Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund) will look to dominate possession, win second balls, and drive Austria up the pitch in waves. If Jordan’s back five holds its shape for the first 20-30 minutes, Sellami’s team can remain competitive, but any early concession forces them out of their preferred structure and into a game they are not equipped to play.

Recent Form & Trends

Austria – Last 5 Matches

Tunisia (H): Won 1-0 – Friendly, June 2026

South Korea (H): Won 1-0 – Friendly, March 2026

Ghana (H): Won 5-1 – Friendly, March 2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina (H): Drew 1-1 – World Cup Qualifying, November 2025

Cyprus (A): Won 2-0 – World Cup Qualifying, November 2025

Austria’s last five results read four wins and one draw, with the 5-1 demolition of Ghana the standout attacking display. The competitive draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was the one blot, but the qualifying record overall was commanding. The pattern across these fixtures is a team capable of clinical finishing when space opens but measured enough to grind out narrow wins when the opponent is organized.

Jordan – Last 5 Matches

Colombia (N): Lost 0-2 – Friendly, June 2026

Switzerland (A): Lost 1-4 – Friendly, May 2026

Nigeria (N): Drew 2-2 – Friendly, March 2026

Costa Rica (N): Drew 2-2 – Friendly, March 2026

Morocco (N): Lost 2-3 – Arab Cup, December 2025

Jordan’s last five fixtures show no wins, three defeats, and two draws against opposition ranging from Colombia and Switzerland to Nigeria and Costa Rica. The 4-1 loss to Switzerland is the most relevant data point here: Switzerland operate with a pressing, possession-based style similar to Austria’s, and Jordan conceded four times without ever truly competing on level terms. Two draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica reflect Jordan’s ability to hang in against mid-tier opposition, but Austria represent a clear step above those benchmarks.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Austria’s most significant absentee concern centers on David Alaba (Real Madrid), the captain and defensive cornerstone who has battled injury in the period leading up to the tournament. His availability will be closely monitored, as his ability to organize the backline and step into midfield positions when needed is central to how Austria manage the ball out of defense. Beyond Alaba, the squad is largely fit and settled, with Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer both available and expected to anchor the midfield. Marko Arnautovic, Austria’s all-time leading scorer with 47 international goals across 133 caps, leads the attacking options despite his 37 years of age.

Jordan’s injury situation is more damaging. Yazan Al-Naimat, their most prolific qualifying contributor, suffered a serious knee injury in December and will not feature in this tournament. Manager J. Sellami acknowledged that Al-Naimat “cannot be replaced,” and his absence leaves Jordan with Ali Olwan (Al-Sailiya, 29 goals in 66 caps) and Musa Al-Taamari (Rennes) as the primary attacking outlets. Al-Taamari, the squad’s sole representative at a major European club, will be expected to carry the creative burden in Jordan’s wide positions. Yazan Al-Arab (FC Seoul) is the defensive leader, with 80 caps offering the most experienced presence across Jordan’s back line.

There are no reported suspensions on either side heading into this fixture, and both squads have been confirmed. Austria’s depth across midfield, with players at clubs including RB Leipzig (Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager) and PSV Eindhoven (Paul Wanner), means S. Helm has genuine options if rotation or injury forces changes during the match.

Expected Lineups

Austria (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Laimer, Grillitsch; Sabitzer, Seiwald, Wimmer; Arnautovic (c)

Jordan (3-4-3 / 5-4-1 defensive): Abulaila; Nasib, Haddad, Yazan Al-Arab (c); Al-Rosan, Ibrahim Sadeh, Al-Rawabdeh, Mo Abualnadi; Al-Taamari, Ali Olwan, Mahmoud Al-Mardi

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Official selections to be confirmed closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The most consequential duel on the pitch will be Austria’s central midfield press against Jordan’s deep defensive block. Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) and Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund) are built for exactly the kind of high-tempo, ball-winning game that S. Helm’s system demands, and between them they bring 155 caps and 33 international goals of experience at the top level. Jordan’s midfield, anchored by Ibrahim Sadeh (57 caps) and Noor Al-Rawabdeh (68 caps), will attempt to protect the back five and funnel Austrian attacks wide. If Laimer and Sabitzer can win the midfield battle and deliver quick vertical passes into Austria’s wide forwards, Jordan’s defensive structure will be stretched, and the goal threat will multiply. Jordan’s best hope is that their disciplined shape forces Austria into wide areas where cross-completion rates are lower, limiting Austria to a single-goal margin rather than a rout.

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Main Pick: Austria to Win (-295, BetOnline)

Austria’s qualifying dominance, 22 goals scored and four conceded across eight matches, combined with Jordan’s winless pre-tournament run, makes the home win the most straightforward bet on the board. At -295, the price is short, but the gap between these two squads in European club experience, tactical sophistication, and available personnel is substantial. Austria’s austria vs jordan picks and predictions market justifies this as the anchor selection.

Goals Pick: Over 3.0 Goals (+110, BetOnline)

This is where the austria vs jordan best bets value lies. Austria’s 5-1 win over Ghana and their willingness to press high means goals arrive in clusters when the opponent cannot sustain a defensive structure for 90 minutes. Jordan conceded four against Switzerland in a friendly and three in the Arab Cup final loss to Morocco. At +110 for over 3.0, this represents the best risk-adjusted return in the market. The totals line of 3.0 with over priced at +110 via BetOnline is the recommended entry point.

Scorer Pick: Marko Arnautovic Anytime Scorer

Arnautovic, at 37 and in the final chapter of an international career that has produced 47 goals in 133 caps, remains Austria’s focal point in attack. He has the positional awareness and aerial ability to trouble Jordan’s back line, particularly from set pieces. With Marcel Sabitzer providing the delivery and Austria likely to enjoy extended periods of possession, Arnautovic’s experience makes him the likeliest scoring outlet. Check leading operators for the best available price on Arnautovic anytime scorer.

Correct Score Pick: Austria 3-0 Jordan

A clean sheet for Austria is entirely plausible given Jordan’s lack of firepower without Al-Naimat and their poor recent results against pressing sides. A 3-0 scoreline is the mode outcome when a well-organized UEFA qualifier faces a first-time AFC qualifier at this talent differential. The correct score market is available at leading operators, and the 3-0 option carries value relative to the implied probability suggested by the match odds.

Betting Odds & Lines

Here are the current austria vs jordan betting odds across approved operators for this Group J fixture:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Austria Win -295 -300 -305 Draw +450 +425 +500 Jordan Win +800 +750 +950

The austria vs jordan odds are clear on where the market stands. Austria’s -295 at BetOnline represents the best available price for the win. The draw is available at a best of +500 with BetNow. Jordan’s best price to win outright is +950, also at BetNow. On the totals market, over 3.0 goals is priced at +110 with BetOnline, while the under 3.0 is -130 with the same operator, or -121 at Lucky Rebel and BetNow.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Austria vs Jordan is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo, with kickoff at 9:00 PM PT on June 16, 2026. The match takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. International viewers can find coverage via ITV and BBC in the UK, RTE and Virgin Media in Ireland, ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV in Germany, and NOS in the Netherlands. Canadian viewers can access the match on CTV, TSN, or RDS.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this Group J fixture, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed sportsbook operating in your state, such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create an account and verify your identity as required by your state’s regulations. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Search for Austria vs Jordan under the Group J fixture list. Select your preferred market, match result, totals, or player props. Enter your stake and review the potential payout before confirming. Submit the bet slip and retain confirmation for your records. Monitor the match live and cash out if the option is available and appropriate for your position.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome in this or any match is guaranteed. All wagers should be placed within personal financial limits and for entertainment purposes only. Anyone experiencing difficulties related to gambling can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), visit the Gamblers Anonymous website at gamblersanonymous.org, or access support resources through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at ncpgambling.org. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.