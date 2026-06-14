Ghana and Panama meet at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17, 2026, in a Group L fixture that carries significant qualification implications for both sides. Ghana enter as slight favorites at +120, with Panama available at +265, and the game shapes up as a genuine contest between two teams who cannot afford a slow start in a group that also contains England and Croatia.

Ghana qualified from CAF Group I with a record of 5 wins and 1 draw from 6 matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding just 1. Panama went unbeaten through CONCACAF qualifying with 5 wins and 3 draws, conceding only 4 goals across 8 games. Both sides built their paths to Canada on defensive solidity, and the odds reflect a tight match where neither team is expected to run away with proceedings.

Why This Game Matters

Group L places Ghana and Panama alongside England and Croatia, two of the most experienced sides in the tournament. A win here for either team provides a points cushion that could prove decisive when they face those heavier opponents later in the group stage. For Panama, who exited at the group stage in their only previous World Cup appearance in 2018, three points against Ghana would represent a genuine platform for an unlikely run to the knockout rounds. Ghana, meanwhile, are targeting at minimum a repeat of their 2006 Round of 16 finish, and dropping points in this opening fixture would put pressure on their remaining schedule against England and Croatia.

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Our Pick

Ghana to win at +120 offers value given their superior qualifying record and the attacking quality available through Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and the wider forward options under Carlos Queiroz. At +120, the price reflects a genuine contest rather than a straightforward win, which is reasonable, but Ghana’s deeper talent pool in European football tips the balance in their favor.

Ghana vs Panama: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Ghana arrive under Carlos Queiroz, appointed on a short-term deal running through the 2026 World Cup after the departure of Otto Addo. Queiroz brings World Cup experience from prior stints with Portugal and Iran and has a reputation for defensive organisation and pragmatic structure. Early indications from training camps suggest a 4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3 shape, with a single pivot protecting the back four and a front line designed to exploit transitions. The squad contains genuine European-level talent in midfield and attack, though defensive coordination in friendly matches has raised concerns.

Panama, managed by Thomas Christiansen since 2020, have developed a clear tactical identity over several years together. Their most consistent system is a 3-4-2-1 in possession, shifting to a 5-4-1 defensive block out of possession, with width generated through industrious wing-backs. The squad has accumulated meaningful experience through a runners-up finish at the 2023 Gold Cup, a quarterfinal appearance at Copa America 2024, and a runners-up finish at the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League. Cohesion and organisation are their primary strengths, but limited attacking quality in open play and an aging squad profile represent real constraints at this level.

Where this game is decided is likely to come down to whether Ghana’s attacking players can find space behind Panama’s compact defensive structure. Panama’s plan will be to frustrate and look for set-pieces and transitions, while Ghana need their wide forwards to generate width and combinations to break the block. The Over 2 goals line priced at -140 reflects the bookmakers’ read that this is a game where goals are more likely than not, driven largely by Ghana’s attacking potential against a Panama side that showed vulnerability in a 6-2 friendly defeat to Brazil in May 2026.

Recent Form and Trends

Ghana – Last 5 Matches:

Wales (A): Drew 1-1 – Friendly (June 2, 2026)

Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 – Friendly (May 22, 2026)

Germany (A): Lost 1-2 – Friendly (March 30, 2026)

Austria (A): Lost 1-5 – Friendly (March 27, 2026)

South Korea (A): Lost 0-1 – Friendly (November 18, 2025)

Ghana’s friendly results carry an important caveat: all five of these matches were played away from home against European opposition, several of them ranked comfortably above Ghana in global standings. The 5-1 loss to Austria stands out as a low point, but the squad was also building familiarity with a new coaching staff across this run. The 1-1 draw with Wales more recently suggests some stabilisation. Qualifying form, which included 5 wins and a draw against African opposition, remains the stronger guide to Ghana’s actual competitive level.

Panama – Last 5 Matches:

Bosnia and Herzegovina (N): Drew 1-1 – Friendly (June 6, 2026)

Dominican Republic (H): Won 4-2 – Friendly (June 3, 2026)

Brazil (A): Lost 2-6 – Friendly (May 31, 2026)

South Africa (A): Won 2-1 – Friendly (March 31, 2026)

South Africa (A): Drew 1-1 – Friendly (March 27, 2026)

Panama’s recent friendly form is mixed but instructive. The 6-2 defeat to Brazil exposed the limitations against elite attacking teams pressing at high intensity, but wins and draws against South Africa and a creditable draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina are more typical of their competitive level. Their 4-2 win over Dominican Republic offers limited information given the gap in quality. The broader trend from qualifying and regional tournaments points to a team that competes well at their level, keeps games tight, and wins through structure rather than individual brilliance.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Ghana’s squad carries some noteworthy personnel notes heading into the tournament. Adalberto Carrasquilla, Panama’s midfield orchestrator and 2024 CONCACAF Player of the Year, has had fitness concerns in the build-up, and his availability and sharpness will be a key factor in Panama’s ability to control possession and press effectively. For Ghana, the squad is broadly intact with the attacking options that carried them through qualifying available to Queiroz.

On the Ghana side, Thomas Partey has experienced injury disruptions in recent club seasons, though he has been included in the squad and is expected to operate as a structural anchor in central midfield when fit. The squad also carries options across the forward line, including Jordan Ayew (34, 120 caps, 34 international goals), Ernest Nuamah of Lyon, and Kamaldeen Sulemana of Atalanta. The depth in attacking positions gives Queiroz flexibility, though the absence of a dominant central striker remains a consideration in terms of how Ghana will convert opportunities.

Panama’s veteran core, with multiple players in their 30s, arrives with significant cumulative experience but also with questions around how much high-intensity football the squad can sustain across three group games. Aníbal Godoy (36) and Alberto Quintero (38) bring leadership and stability in midfield, while the forward responsibilities fall primarily on José Fajardo and Ismael Díaz to generate chances from a structured platform.

Expected Lineups

Ghana (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey (c), Elisha Owusu, Antoine Semenyo; Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah

Panama (3-4-2-1): Orlando Mosquera; Andrés Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Carlos Harvey, Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, José Luis Rodríguez; Ismael Díaz, Yoel Bárcenas; José Fajardo

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Official selections subject to confirmation closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Thomas Partey in Ghana’s midfield pivot and Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla at the base of their structure is the central duel. Partey, who carries 57 caps and 15 international goals, is Ghana’s primary engine for transitioning from defense into attack and for disrupting opposition build-up. Carrasquilla, Panama’s 2024 CONCACAF Player of the Year, is the fulcrum around which Panama’s possession phases and pressing triggers are organised. If Partey can dominate the midfield contest and limit Carrasquilla’s influence, Ghana should generate enough in transition to test Panama’s three-man defensive line. If Carrasquilla controls tempo and feeds the wing-backs, Panama will frustrate Ghana and create the low-scoring match their odds imply.

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Main Pick: Ghana to Win @ +120 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel)

Ghana’s qualifying record of 5W 1D 0L, scoring 16 and conceding just 1 across 6 matches, points to a team with both attacking output and defensive structure at competitive level. Against Panama’s limited open-play attacking threat, Ghana’s European-based forward line has the quality to find the decisive moment. At +120, this is a fair price for a side with a stronger overall squad on paper.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals @ -140 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, BetNow)

Both teams showed a willingness to score in their qualifying campaigns, with Ghana netting 16 in 6 games and Panama scoring 14 in 8. The -140 price reflects the likelihood that Ghana’s attacking quality will produce at least a couple of goals, and Panama have shown vulnerability against higher-quality opposition in open play. Panama’s 4-2 win over Dominican Republic and 2-6 loss to Brazil illustrate the potential for open exchanges when their defensive block is tested.

Scorer Market: Jordan Ayew Anytime Scorer

Jordan Ayew carries 34 international goals in 120 caps for Ghana and has been one of the team’s most consistent contributors across multiple World Cup cycles. Operating in a forward role under Queiroz, Ayew’s experience in high-pressure matches and his record as a reliable finisher make him a logical scorer pick. Specific odds should be confirmed at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow at time of bet.

Optional: Draw @ +253 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel)

Panama went unbeaten through CONCACAF qualifying, accumulating three draws in eight matches. Their structural approach under Christiansen is built for keeping games tight and denying opponents space. If Carrasquilla is not at full fitness and Ghana struggle to break a disciplined five-man defensive block, a draw at +253 represents a value alternative for bettors who expect a low-scoring, competitive match.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current match odds for Ghana vs Panama from approved sportsbooks are listed below. Prices are correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Ghana Win +120 +120 +120 Draw +253 +253 +240 Panama Win +242 +242 +235

Totals (Over/Under 2) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2 -140 -140 -140 Under 2 +123 +120 +123

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Ghana vs Panama kicks off at 7:00 PM ET on June 17, 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. US viewers can watch live on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can access coverage via CTV, TSN, and RDS. The match is also available in the UK on ITV and BBC, in Ireland on RTE and Virgin Media, and in Australia on SBS and Optus Sport.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Ghana vs Panama at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow, follow these steps:

Visit the sportsbook’s website and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete the identity verification process as required by the operator. Navigate to the deposit section and fund your account using your preferred payment method. Go to the soccer or football section and locate the 2026 World Cup markets. Find the Ghana vs Panama fixture scheduled for June 17, 2026. Select your preferred market, such as match result, total goals, or player to score. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Submit your bet slip and retain confirmation for your records.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and outcomes are never certain. Only bet with money you can afford to lose, and never chase losses by increasing stakes beyond your normal level. If gambling is causing problems for you or someone you know, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, visit the Gamblers Anonymous website for peer support, or reach out to the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. Resources and self-exclusion options are also available through your sportsbook operator’s responsible gambling tools.