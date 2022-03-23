Portugal take on Turkey in a crucial World Cup qualification game but have some serious issues at the back to deal with.

Portugal are definitely the favorites heading into this encounter but Turkey are not going to be there just to make up numbers. The former European Champions have not been playing a really great brand of football of late. And Jorge Jesus has a number of issues to address as he looks to secure his team a place in Qatar later this year.

Portugal Team News v Turkey

Ruben Dias is still out injured for this game while fellow Manchester City teammate is suspended. And if that was not enough, the Iberian giants’ plans have taken a serious hit after it was reported that veteran center back Pep has tested positive for COVID-19.

Renato Sanches has had a good season with Lille but the midfielder is suspended for the game. Regardless, he was nursing a thigh problem. This means that either Goncalo Inacio or Tiago Djalo will be handed debuts alongside Jose Fonte who remains timeless.

There’s a lot of debate in Portugal as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo should start the game or not. The Manchester United man’s form at club level has come into question in recent times. However, Jorge Jesus has always given him the nod ahead of others during his time at the helm so expect the legendary forward to lead the line.

Portugal Predicted Starting XI v Turkey

Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Inacio, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Pereira, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota