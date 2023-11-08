Last season, the Pistons proved they were all-in for the future of the franchise. They signed former Suns’ head coach Monty Williams to a six-year, $78.5 million contract. That made him the highest-paid head coach in the league and he’s got a lot of work to do.

Detriot finished 17-65 last year and the Pistons are 2-6 through their first eight games in 2023-24. One major change the Pistons have made this season was moving PG Jaden Ivey to a bench role. Last season, the 21-year-old started 73 of his 74 games played for Detroit. Under his first full season with Monty Williams, Ivey has not started a single game in 2023-24.

Could Jaden Ivey be a possible trade target if he continues to see a reduced role for the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons have been starting Killian Hayes over Jaden Ivey to begin the season Brian Windhorst: “I don’t think Jaden Ivey is real thrilled about coming off the bench.” (Via @PistonsFleet ) pic.twitter.com/wOOHOHFo7H — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 7, 2023



At PG this season, head coach Monty Williams has used Killian Hayes as the starter. His backup in 2022-23 was Detroit’s first-round draft pick in 2022, Jaden Ivey. He was selected 5th overall by Detroit. Hayes was the 7th overall pick in 2020 by the Pistons. In just one full season with the Pistons, Ivey had more production than Hayes has had in any of his first four years as a pro.

However, Ivey is still coming off the bench in 2023-24 for the Pistons. He’s played in six of their eight games this season. Ivey did not play in either of their last two contests. Despite having a reduced rule this season, Ivey is still making the most of the minutes he’s gotten. In over 10 fewer minutes per game, he’s improved his field foal and three-point percentage in his sophomore season.

If he continues to see a smaller role this season, teams around the league could start calling about Ivey. He was a top 5 draft pick and those players usually don’t come off the bench and barely play 20 minutes per game. There are plenty of teams around the NBA that would love to have the production of Jaden Ivey in their starting five. For now. he’s with the Pistons, but we’ll have to monitor his situation as the season progresses.