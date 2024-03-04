On Saturday, Phoenix’s all-star guard Devin Booker suffered an ankle sprain vs. the Houston Rockets. Certainly not an injury the Suns want to be dealing with at this point in the season. After a loss last night to the Thunder at home, the Suns are 35-26. That is seventh in the Western Conference.

If the season ended today, the Suns would be in the play-in tournament. Phoenix has struggled without Devin Booker in the lineup this season. They are 4-7 in the 11 games he’s missed. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Booker will miss at least the next 7-10 days for the Suns with an ankle sprain. How will the rest of their lineup manage without the production of the all-star guard?

Devin Booker will miss at least the next 7-10 days for the Phoenix Suns

“The Suns and Devin Booker are bracing for him to miss about seven to ten days with a right ankle sprain…They’re going to spend at least the next week or so, potentially more, without him in the lineup.”@ShamsCharania on Devin Booker’s injury. 📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/42YDQ9g5XP — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 4, 2024

In 2023-24, the Suns are 31-19 in the 50 games that Devin Booker has played in. They are 4-7 in the 11 games he’s missed. The 27-year-old helps space the floor for his teammates while also being aggressive himself. Booker is averaging (27.5) points, (4.6) rebounds, and a career-high (6.8) assists per game. It’s not going to be easy for the Suns to replace the elite production they get from Devin Booker.

Without Devin Booker on Sunday, head coach Frank Vogel went with Royce O’Neale as the fifth starter. He joined Grayson Allen, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic. It was O’Neale’s ninth game since being traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix and his third start with the Suns. Vogel will have to manage his rotation over the next four to five games while Booker is out with a sprained ankle.

7 days out for Devin Booker would mean he misses @ Nuggets, vs Raptors, vs Celtics and @ Cavs. 10 days could potentially add @ Celtics to that list — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 4, 2024



Frankly, this is not a point in their season when the Suns can afford to miss Devin Booker. They have a game vs. the Nuggets and two vs. the Celtics in their next five. Phoenix also has to play the Cavaliers and the Raptors. Not an easy stretch of games for the Suns. Veterans like Kevin Durant and Bradley will be relied upon heavily on offense. Their next game is Tuesday night on the road vs. the Denver Nuggets.