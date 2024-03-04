NBA

Phoenix’s Devin Booker (ankle) will miss at least the next 7-10 days for the Suns

Zach Wolpin
On Saturday, Phoenix’s all-star guard Devin Booker suffered an ankle sprain vs. the Houston Rockets. Certainly not an injury the Suns want to be dealing with at this point in the season. After a loss last night to the Thunder at home, the Suns are 35-26. That is seventh in the Western Conference. 

If the season ended today, the Suns would be in the play-in tournament. Phoenix has struggled without Devin Booker in the lineup this season. They are 4-7 in the 11 games he’s missed. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Booker will miss at least the next 7-10 days for the Suns with an ankle sprain. How will the rest of their lineup manage without the production of the all-star guard?

Devin Booker will miss at least the next 7-10 days for the Phoenix Suns

In 2023-24, the Suns are 31-19 in the 50 games that Devin Booker has played in. They are 4-7 in the 11 games he’s missed. The 27-year-old helps space the floor for his teammates while also being aggressive himself. Booker is averaging (27.5) points, (4.6) rebounds, and a career-high (6.8) assists per game. It’s not going to be easy for the Suns to replace the elite production they get from Devin Booker.

Without Devin Booker on Sunday, head coach Frank Vogel went with Royce O’Neale as the fifth starter. He joined Grayson Allen, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic. It was O’Neale’s ninth game since being traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix and his third start with the Suns. Vogel will have to manage his rotation over the next four to five games while Booker is out with a sprained ankle.


Frankly, this is not a point in their season when the Suns can afford to miss Devin Booker. They have a game vs. the Nuggets and two vs. the Celtics in their next five. Phoenix also has to play the Cavaliers and the Raptors. Not an easy stretch of games for the Suns. Veterans like Kevin Durant and Bradley will be relied upon heavily on offense. Their next game is Tuesday night on the road vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
