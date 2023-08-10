Golf

Phil Mickelson Bet Over $1 Billion On Sports Over The Last 3 Decades

Anthony R. Cardenas
Phil Mickelson and his gambling history and issues are featured in an upcoming book, and some of the numbers regarding the amounts he wagered are eye-popping.

Phil Mickelson Spent Serious Cash On Sports Betting

The book will be titled “Gambler: Secrets From a Life of Risk”, and is written by Billy Walters, who is widely regarded as the most successful US sports bettor ever. Walters goes into serious detail about Mickelson’s gambling habits, which ranged from football to baseball, and even tried to bet on his own performance by attempting to make a bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup.

The book highlights some of the specific numbers regarding Mickelson’s bets. During a span from 2010 until 2014, the superstar golfer made 1,115 bets of $110,000 (to win $100,000), and 858 bets of $220,000 (to win $200,000). Walters estimates that after all was said and done, Phil Mickelson had wagered over $1 billion total, and was likely down about $100 million in losses over the last 3 decades.

It got to a point where Mickelson began facing legal trouble due to his habits. Walter, who was his betting partner, ended the relationship with the golfer in 2014, but not before gathering all of the juicy information that will be revealed in the book.

Mickelson Tried To Bet On Himself At 2012 Ryder Cup

Walters is sure to point out the amount of money that Mickelson earns versus how much of it he gambles away.

Phil liked to gamble as much as anyone I’ve ever met. Frankly, given Phil’s annual income and net worth at the time, I had no problems with his betting. And still don’t. He’s a big-time gambler, and big-time gamblers make big bets. It’s his money to spend how he wants.

Mickelson has made nearly $100 million in on-course earnings from the PGA over his career, and his contract with LIV Golf was reportedly worth roughly $200 million.

One of the more interesting tid bits in the book is the feature about the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson wanted to place a $400,000 wager on the US Team, which he was a part of that year. Walters shot him down quickly by comparing the situation to that of Pete Rose.

The most recent on-course achievement made by Mickelson was his impressive final day at the 2023 Masters, which saw him shoot up from 10 strokes back on Sunday morning to finish in second place. The 65 that he shot equaled his lowest round at Augusta ever.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
