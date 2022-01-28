Peterborough vs Sheffield United live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

This weekend’s English Championship action continues with Peterborough United hosting Sheffield United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Peterborough vs Sheffield United Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Peterborough vs Sheffield United, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Peterborough vs Sheffield United live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch Peterborough vs Sheffield United live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Peterborough vs Sheffield United Preview

Peterborough United registered a 2-2 draw by Birmingham City after squandering a two-goal lead in the final five minutes of the game.

The hosts are 22nd in the table, with 20 points from 26 games, and are in danger of relegation. They can climb out of the relegation zone with a win this weekend. Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson scored in Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Luton Town in their last encounter.

With 36 points so far, the visitors are in 12th place in the Championship standings. When they face Peterborough United at the weekend, they will be seeking to build on their recent success.

Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Sheffield United will win the game.

When does Peterborough vs Sheffield United kick-off?

The Peterborough vs Sheffield United will kick off on 29th January 2022 at London Road Stadium.

Join bet365 and watch Peterborough vs Sheffield United.

Peterborough vs Sheffield United Team News

Peterborough Team News

Peterborough has reported the injury of Dan Butler whereas Siriki Dembele will be doubtful for the game.

Peterborough’s possible starting lineup:

Benda; Knight, Edwards, Beevers; Mumba, Taylor, Norburn, Burrows; Grant; Morton, Clarke-Harris

Sheffield United Team Team News

Morgan Gibbs-White is injured for Sheffield United whereas Lys Mousset and Enda Stevens are doubtful for the game.

Sheffield United Team possible starting lineup:

Davies; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Hourihane, Norwood, Berge, Norrington-Davies; McGoldrick, Brewster

Join Bet365 and follow Peterborough vs Sheffield United.