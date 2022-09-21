Pennsylvania Derby 2022: WATCH Brad Cox Talking About Cyberknife & Tawny Port

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Pennsylvania Derby build-up is hotting-up by the day and you can watch below what leading trainer Brad Cox has to say about his big entries Cyberknife and Tawny Port.



Pennsylvania Derby 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 1f and for 3 year-olds, the Pennsylvania Derby is run at Parx racetrack.

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing

💰 Purse: $1,0000

WATCH: Trainer Brad Cox Gives The Lowdown On His Pennsylvania Derby Runners – Cyberknife & Tawny Port

Trainer Brad Cox has two entries at this stage ahead of Saturday’s Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby – Cyberknife and Tawny Port – both look to have live chances. Watch what Cox has to say below as he gives his views on their chances for the Parx $1m contest.

Cox on Cyberknife: “He’s had two good works since shipping here to Churchill from Saratoga. We’re trying to get to the Breeders’ Cup and he’s doing so well, I felt I could run him, it’s not like we’re just running. It could add some value to him as a stallion. It’s a million-dollar race and a Grade 1. We think it makes sense to take a swing.”

Cox Is Yet To Win The Pennsylvania Derby Win



The Brad Cox-trained 3 year-old CYBERKNIFE was seen last in the Grade One Travers Stakes at Saratoga (watch again below) – ending up 5 1/4 lengths behind the classy Epicenter at the stick.

However, with no Epicenter this time, the Sportsbooks have him around the 3-1 mark in the betting, behind the Baffert-trained Taiba – a horse Cyberknife beat by a head in the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on July 23

The drop back to 1m1f for this son of Gun Runner looks a good move too with the gas tank running low in his last two runs over 1m2f, but being a winner of 50% of his 10 starts, then we know he’s a horse that knows where to winning post is.

Other Possible Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Runners

As of Wednesday, we’ve 11 horses with entered for Saturday’s $1m Pennsylvania Derby. See below some of the other names that could end up in the final runners this Saturday, Sept 24.

Taiba – The already-mentioned Taiba, who is also a son of Gun Runner, so could be running against his half-brother in Cyberknife.

You can watch this 3 year-old running a head second to Cyberknife in the Haskell Stakes below on July 23 below. There was only a head between the pair that day and with that being his first run since joining the Baffert yard we can expect more to come.

He’s been ridden by hall of famer, Mike Smith, who won this race in 2017 & 2018, in his last three outings and will be again this Saturday, while with just four career runs (2 wins) he’s a horse that should have the scope for more in the tank. Baffert has won the Penn Derby three times between 2014 and 2018.

Skippylongstocking – Third in the 2022 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico back on May 22 and has since gone onto run third in the Belmont Stakes and then built on that by also winning the Grade 3 West Virginia Derby on Aug 6. Trained by Saffie A. Joseph, who won this race in 2019.

White Abarrio – Grade One winner after winning the 2022 Florida Derby on April 2, but his form has been patchy since and was 34 lengths behind Cyberknife and Taiba last time out at Monmouth. Is, however, another that hails from the Saffie A. Joseph yard that won this race in 2019 with Math Wizard.

Tawny Port – Another from the Brad Cox yard that are also responsible for Cyberknife. This 3 year-old some of Pioneerof The Nile won the 2022 Ohio Derby earlier this year (June 25) and certainly wasn’t disgraced when 2 lengths third to Epicenter in the Jim Dandy Stakes last time (watch below). On that running, would be a chance.

Zandon – From the Chad C Brown barn that won the Pennsylvania Derby in 2016 with Connect. This son of Upstart has the form in the book to be a player too, after running third in the Kentucky Derby earlier this season (May 7) and has since run Epicenter close when second in the Jim Dandy at Saratoga (watch above) and most recently third (again behind Epicenter) in the Grade One Travers Stakes (watch above).

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Pennsylvania Derby Three Times

Recent Pennsylvania Derby Winners

2021 – HOT ROD CHARLIE

2020 – No Race

2019 – MATH WIZARD

2018 – MCKINZIE

2017 – WEST COAST

2016 – CONNECT

2015 – FROSTED

2014 – BAYERN

Watch HOT ROD CHARLIE Winning The 2021 Pennsylvania Derby

