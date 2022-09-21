Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Runners: Guide For Saturday Parx Race

The Pennsylvania Derby has 11 horses engaged to run in Saturday’s $1m Grade One Parx contest, with the likes of Taiba, Cyberknife and Skippylongstocking three of the star names entered.
Pennsylvania Derby 2022: When Is The Race?
Run over 1m 1f and for 3 year-olds, the Pennsylvania Derby is run at Parx racetrack.
📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022
🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing
💰 Purse: $1,0000
DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Pennsylvania Derby Three Times
Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Runners
We’ve six horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby earlier his season included in the 11 entries for Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby – Let’s take a look at them in more detail.
ZANDON
Trainer: C Brown
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $1,258,000
Last Race: 3rd Travers Stakes (G1)
Yet to finish out of the top three from 7 career runs. Was third in the Kentucky Derby earlier this year and has since run second in the Jim Dandy Stakes and third in the Travers – behind Epicenter both times (watch below). First run at Parx, but is a versatile sort when it comes to different tracks, having raced at 6 different venues. Trainer Chad Brown won this race in 2016. Overall a very consistent sort, but has won just one of his last 6. Place Claims
ICY STORM
Trainer: F. Coba
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $72,828
Last Race: 2nd Allowance
Four wins from 10 starts is a fair return for this Keen Ice colt. Based here at Parx is a plus and is a winner at the track, but this is a big step up in grade here and would be a shock winner despite his proven track form. Overlooked
B DAWK
Trainer: D O’Neill
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $148,825
Last Race: 1st EIP Allow
From last year’s winning Penn Derby barn of Doug O’Neill. But is only an allowance winner so far and would need more on that recent victory at Ellis Park. Overlooked
SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING
Trainer: S. Joseph Jr
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $672,600
Last Race: 1st West Virginia Derby (G3)
Represents the Saffie A. Joseph team that won the Penn Derby in 2019 with Math Wizard. Skippy was last seen winning the West Virginia Derby at Mountaineer, with We The People 1 1/2 lengths back in 2nd. Prior to that run was 3rd in the Belmont Stakes and 5th in the Preakness Stakes. Live Outsider
CYBERKNIFE
Trainer: B Cox
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $1,826,520
Last Race: 2nd Travers Stakes (G2)
Has the most career earnings on show here. Winner of 5 of his 10 starts and two of those came at Grade 1 level after taking the Arkansas Derby and Haskell Stakes, beating Taiba (watch below). 18th in the Kentucky Derby before those wins too and was second in the Runhappy Travers Stakes behind the classy Epicenter last time at Saratoga. One of the leading 3 year-olds this season and heads here with a huge chance. Trainer Brad Cox is looking for his first Penn Derby success but this horse could easily put that right! Win Chance
WE THE PEOPLE
Trainer: R. Brisset
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $430,250
Last Race: 2nd West Virginia Derby (G3)
Second to Skippylongstocking last time in the West Virginia Derby, so needs to find a bit to overturn that form. Before that was an easy winner of the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park and then backed that up with a 4th in the Belmont Stakes. Likes to get on with things from the front, but likely to be setting the race up for the closing pack. Overlooked
TAWNY PORT
Trainer: B.Cox
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $799,000
Last Race: 3rd Jim Dandy (G2)
Another from the Brad Cox yard that also have Cyberknife in the race. 7th in the Kentucky Derby (watch below) earlier this season and progressed since to win the Ohio Derby and was then third in the Jim Dandy behind Epicenter and Zandon. Place Claims
TAIBA
Trainer: B. Baffert
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $690,200
Last Race: 2nd Haskell Stakes (G1)
Just touched off behind Cyberknife last time out and takes on his half-brother again – beaten a head. Lightly-raced with just 4 career runs, so you feel there is more in the locker and will be ridden by Mike E. Smith, who has won the Penn Derby twice and both times for trainer Bob Baffert too. With three wins in total, Baffert will have a top chance of making that four here and rates one of the leading fancies. Win Chance
SIMPLIFICATION
Trainer: A. Sano
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $715,350
Last Race: 3rd West Virginia Derby (G3)
Third in the Florida Derby behind White Abarrio earlier this season and went onto be 4th in the Kentucky Derby (watch below). Followed that with a 6th in the Preakness and after a break was last seen running a fair third to Skippylongstocking in the West Virginia Derby. More needed but not without a place squeak. Place Claims
NAVAL AVIATOR
Trainer: J. Sharp
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $162,630
Last Race: 2nd Sar Allow
Just 7 career runs (3 wins), but have all been in non-graded races. Last seen running second in an Allowance at Saratoga in July, so would need to find some improvement in now running at the top table. Overlooked
WHITE ABARRIO
Trainer: S. Joseph Jr
Age: 3
Career Earnings: $936,150
Last Race: 7th Haskell Stakes (G1)
Winner of 50% of his 8 starts and another from the 2019 winning yard of Saffie A Joseph Jr, who took the Penn Derby in 2019. Landed the Florida Derby this season (watch below) and since been in action when 16th in the Kentucky Derby, 2nd in the Ohio Derby and most recently 7th in the Haskell Stakes. Needs to find something to close the gap on those ahead of him in the Haskell, but has been freshened up since and also done work at Saratoga, which is a deep track like Parx. Place Claims
Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Picks
The likes of White Abarrio and Simplification have chances of hitting the places, especially White Abarrio who has had a break and been sent to work at Saratoga to prep for this – it’s a deep surface like Parx.
Tawny Port and Skippylongstocking look sure to have a say too, but this could be another shootout between Cyberknife, who has the most career earnings on show here, and Taiba, who he beat last time in the Haskall Stakes (watch below).
It was a good battle that day and the small worry for both their backers is if it’s left it’s mark. With that in mind, the lighter-raced on the pair – TAIBA, who has only been on the track four times, get the call to overturn that head defeat last time and give trainer Bob Baffert a fourth Penn Derby.
Trainer Brad Cox Talks About His Runners – Cyberknife and Tawny Port
Brad Cox on Cyberknife: “He’s had two good works since shipping here to Churchill from Saratoga. We’re trying to get to the Breeders’ Cup and he’s doing so well, I felt I could run him, it’s not like we’re just running. It could add some value to him as a stallion. It’s a million-dollar race and a Grade 1. We think it makes sense to take a swing.”
Form Guide: Recent Big Races To Review
2022 Kentucky Derby
2022 Travers Stakes
2022 Haskell Stakes
2022 Jim Dandy Stakes
2022 Florida Derby
Recent Pennsylvania Derby Winners
- 2021 – HOT ROD CHARLIE
- 2020 – No Race
- 2019 – MATH WIZARD
- 2018 – MCKINZIE
- 2017 – WEST COAST
- 2016 – CONNECT
- 2015 – FROSTED
- 2014 – BAYERN
Watch HOT ROD CHARLIE Winning The 2021 Pennsylvania Derby