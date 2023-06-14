NBA

Pelicans Could Make Zion Williamson Available In A Trade Before Draft

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
4 min read
The New Orleans Pelicans could be looking to make a move before the NBA Draft takes place later this month. They have a talented roster but are looking to improve, and they could be willing to part ways with Zion Williamson in order to do so.

Zion Williamson Could Be Traded Before Draft Night

It has been a rough start to his career for the forward out of Duke. Williamson’s freakishly athletic build was one of the things that made him the highly-touted prospect that he was, but it was also a cause for future concern. Could he maintain his weight and did he know how to move and use it?

The answer, so far, has been “no”. Through his first four years in the NBA, Williamson has played in just 114 of a possible 318 games. He was able to play just 24 times his rookie season, and missed the entirety of his third year. In January 2023, he suffered a hamstring injury which ultimately ended his season.

Sound like the Pelicans should try and cut ties? There is no denying the skill set of Zion Williamson. He has been one of the league’s most productive players when he has been on the court, and was averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists when we last saw him. He is more than just an average contributor, and he will get plenty of chances going forward.

But will those chances come in New Orleans? According to recent rumors and reports, the Pelicans could be looking to trade Williamson this off-season.

Zion Could Fit In Portland Or Charlotte

Now feels like a good time for them. The team reportedly has a high interest in obtaining a top-3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, as they are likely enamored with one of Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. In order to move up from the 14th pick that they currently hold, they’ll need to give up assets.

Williamson could be one of the best names that they can offer, and the teams that they’d be in negotiations with may be good fits.

The Charlotte Hornets hold the 2nd overall pick, and are certainly looking for any star power available. Williamson was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, just 40 miles from Charlotte. He attended college at Duke University, meaning that coming to the area would be a homecoming for him. The Hornets would love to have a star player whose presence will help sell tickets.

The other team that currently sits in the top-3 is the Portland Trail Blazers. They have a decision to make regarding their future, most specifically with Damian Lillard. They can keep the 3rd overall pick and get younger by adding a top prospect, or they could go into win-now mode by trading the selection for a veteran. Perhaps for Zion Williamson?

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22nd.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
