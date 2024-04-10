LeBron James is in the twilight of his NBA career, and there is plenty of speculation about how he intends to finish off his playing days. He will be entering his 22nd season in the league when the 2024-25 campaign begins, and he has a player option on the final year of his contract with the Lakers. Conventional wisdom is that he will remain in Los Angeles to close out his career, but there are rumors and assumptions being made about him potentially wanting to team up with his son if Bronny gets drafted into the league this coming year.

Pierce Talks About Futures Of LeBron & Bronny James

Paul Pierce says the Lakers and Cavs should consider a LeBron James for Donovan Mitchell trade “If [The Lakers] flame out & lose in the play-in, I would consider — if I was LeBron [James] — being traded back to Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell… Bronny gets picked up by [the… pic.twitter.com/3GBuYwam2T — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 9, 2024

Former NBA star Paul Pierce thinks that going back to Cleveland would be the best option for LeBron.

On Tuesday’s version of The Undisputed, Pierce was discussing Bronny James’ future in the NBA. He said that the young player’s decision should be based on how the Lakers finish this season, and that a deep run by Los Angeles in the playoffs would allow him to go back to school and develop for another year while his father opts in to the player option.

But the other scenario that Pierce touched on involved the Lakers losing in the Play-In Tournament or in the first round of the playoffs. He says that in that case, LeBron James should request a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He says that Cleveland would draft Bronny, and the two could embark on LeBron’s farewell tour together back in the elder’s hometown.

Pierce Says Donovan Mitchell Could Be A Trade Piece

Pierce even went into specifics, saying that the Cavaliers could use Donovan Mitchell as trade fodder, considering the guard’s reluctance to sign a long-term deal with the team.

There has been no direct quote from LeBron about his desire to play on the same team as his son in the NBA, but there has been speculation for years that the two would prefer to team up, if possible. The Lakers are currently in 9th place in the Western Conference with just a few days left in the regular season.