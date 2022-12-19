Patriots playoff hopes in doubt after Raiders last gasp pick-six

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The New England Patriots’ playoff hopes are in jeopardy following an unbelievable finish in Las Vegas on Sunday.

On the last play of the game with the score tied at 24-24, Rhamondre Stevenson turned to teammate Jakobi Meyers with a lateral pass, who thought he could see Mac Jones open behind him.

Upon receiving the ball, Meyers backtracked in search of his quarterback but didn’t see Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones closing in to intercept the pass.

Jones stiff-armed the Patriots quarterback and ran all the way home for a 48-yard pick-six in an incredible finish at the Allegiant Stadium.

“I thought I saw Mac open,” Meyers said. “I didn’t see Chandler Jones at the time. I just thought he was open, tried to get to him and let him try to make a play with it, but the score was tied so I should’ve just went down.”

Mac Jones also took the blame for New England’s embarrassing loss, saying it was his job to tackle the Raiders DE and send the game to overtime.

“I’ve got to tackle the guy,” Jones said. “It’s on me, and it’s my fault. … I’ve got to tackle the guy, and we play for overtime.”

The result leaves the Patriots with a 7-7 record heading into the final three games of the season with Cincinnati, Miami and Buffalo on the horizon for Bill Belichick’s side.

