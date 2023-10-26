NFL

Patriots Depth Chart: Jalen Reagor has been signed to New England’s 53-man roster for the remainder of the season

Zach Wolpin
In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected WR Jalen Reagor 21st overall. He struggled in his two seasons with the Eagles and wasn’t much of a factor last year with Minnesota. The 24-year-old got a fresh start in 2023 with the New England Patriots. 

Reagor had been with the practice squad for most of the season but has appeared in two games. He played in Week 2 vs. the Dolphins and then last week vs. the Bills. By league rule, New England can no longer continue to just elevate Reagor on game day. With that, he was signed to their 53-man roster for the rest of the season. He’s being rewarded for the effort he’s given New England so far.

Jalen Reagor will play his first game this weekend as a full-time member of the Patriots’ active roster


Last week, Jalen Reagor played the most snaps he has all season for the Patriots. He was on the field for 25 snaps and caught his only target of the day for 11 yards.  The fourth-year WR has been grinding for New England and he was finally rewarded for those efforts. Reagor was signed to the Patriots’ 53-man roster for the remainder of the 2023 season.

With his signing, Reagor will replace Malik Cunningham on their active roster. However, the rookie QB was signed back to the practice squad. In his previous three seasons in the NFL, Jalen Reagor had a lot of criticism for his lack of production. Arguably the biggest storyline coming out of the draft was that 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson was taken one pick after Reagor was selected. He failed to live up to his expectations of being a first-round WR. However, he’s gotten a fresh start in New England and will look to capitalize on this opportunity for the rest of 2023.


Head coach Bill Belichick said that Reagor had been playing well on the scout team for New England. That’s a reason why the Patriots wanted to add him to the 53-man roster. Additionally, Mac Jones said that Reagor is picking up what they are trying to do on offense. He could become a featured piece for the Patriots by the end of the season. There’s a lot of potential for him to play well now that he doesn’t have the spotlight on him.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top