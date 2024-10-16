NFL

Carolina has designated Jonathon Brooks to return from the non-football injury list

Through six games this season, the Carolina Panthers are 1-5. They started the year scoring 10 points in their first game and three in their second. After an 0-2 start, head coach Dave Canales made the tough decision to bench former #1 overall pick Bryce Young. 

Veteran QB Andy Dalton started in Week 3 for Carolina and the team won 36-22 vs. the Raiders. Dalton has started every game since then and the team has lost three in a row. Chuba Hubbard has been the team’s primary RB through the first six games. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks was designated to return from the non-football injury list.

Jonathon Brooks had his 21-day practice window opened by the Panthers


In the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, Jonathon Brooks was selected by the Panthers out of Texas. Brooks was the backup to Falcons’ RB Bijan Robinson while he was in college. It wasn’t until the 2023 season that Brooks finally got his chance to be the featured back for the Longhorns. Brooks carried the ball 187 times in 2023 for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 25 catches for 286 yards and a receiving touchdown.

In November 2023, Brooks suffered a torn ACL and the rookie had been recovering from that injury all offseason and into 2024. Brooks was on the PUP list to start the year. On Wednesday, the Panthers opened his 21-day practice window and Brooks has three weeks to get back on the field. Brooks hasn’t played football in over 10 months but there’s a chance he’s the Panthers’ featured RB when he is healthy. Chuba Hubbard had 485 rushing yards and two touchdowns in six starts this season. It will be interesting to see how the backfield carries are split when Brooks and Hubbard are both active.

Arrow to top