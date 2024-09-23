After a 0-2 start to the 2024 NFL season, Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales had to make a tough decision. Starting QB Bryce Young has struggled mightily to start his career. In 18 games, he’s 2-16 with Carolina. Canales benched Young for their Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Panthers turned to veteran QB Andy Dalton. He’s in his 14th professional season and his second with Carolina. In Week 3, the Panthers were on the road to face the Raiders. Bryce Young and Carolina’s offense scored 13 points and one touchdown through two games this season. Andy Dalton and the Panthers scored 36 points in Week 3 to get their first win of the season. It was a vintage performance from Dalton. He’s the first QB in 2024 to throw for 300 yards and three passing touchdowns in a game.

Andy Dalton and the Panthers’ offense were firing on all cylinders in Week 3 vs. the Raiders

In the 2011 NFL draft, Andy Dalton was a second-round pick by the Bengals out of TCU. He spent nine seasons in Cincinnati where he started in all 133 games he played. From 2020-2022, Dalton played for the Cowboys, Bears, and Saints. Carolina signed Dalton ahead of the 2023 season to a two-year, $10 million deal. The Panthers hoped they would never need to turn to Dalton with Bryce Young as their franchise QB. However, it quickly went south for Young and the Panthers needed to make a change.

The 23-year-old was benched by head coach Dave Canales and Andy Dalton started in Week 3. Dalton put on an impressive performance vs. the Raiders. He was 26-37 for 319 passing yards and three touchdowns. With that win vs. Las Vegas, Dalton is the first QB to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a game this season. Starting Andy Dalton is a temporary fix for the Panthers. He is turning 37 this fall and only has so many seasons left. Carolina is still desperately searching for a way to develop Young into the franchise QB they hope he can be.