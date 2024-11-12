Panthers’ Adam Thielen has been activated off the IR and back on to the 53-man roster

After a 20-17 win vs. the Giants in Week 10, the Panthers are 3-7 this season. The team won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2022 season. Bryce Young was the starter in both of those games for the Panthers. Carolina was on the road for a neutral site game in Germany for Week 10.

They are on a bye in Week 11 and will be at home in Week 12 to face the Chiefs. Today, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network announced that the Panthers have activated veteran WR Adam Thielen from the IR. He is back on the 53-man roster and will play for the Panthers after their bye week. He misses seven straight games for Carolina with a hamstring injury.

Adam Thielen is back on the 53-man roster for the Carolina Panthers

The #Panthers have activated WR Adam Thielen from IR, at the end of his 21-day window to practice. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2024

Veteran WR Adam Thielen went undrafted to start his professional career but eventually got his start with Minnesota. He played his first nine seasons for the Vikings and played in 135 games. Following the 2022 season, Thielen was released in March by the Vikings and signed a three-year, $25 million deal with Carolina. The 34-year-old WR played all 17 games for the Panthers in 2023 and was rookie Bryce Young’s favorite target. Thielen finished the year with 103 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

That was his first 1,000+ yard season since 2018. To start 2024, the veteran wideout was off to a slower start. Through three games, he had eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Against the Raiders in Week 3, Thielen suffered a hamstring injury and was placed on the IR. He missed a minimum of four games for being on the IR and did initially return to practice. However, Thielen wasn’t ready and used nearly the entire 21-day window to return. With Carolina having a bye in Week 11, Thielen is expected to return in Week 12 vs. the Chiefs. There’s no decision on who the starting QB for Carolina will be coming out of the bye.