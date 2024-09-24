Panthers veteran WR Adam Thielen is being placed on the IR with a hamstring injury

After a 0-2 start to the 2024 season, Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales had to make a tough decision. The team chose to bench the #1 pick in the 2023 draft, QB Bryce Young. He was 2-16 through his first 18 starts with the Panthers. To replace Young, Carolina started veteran QB Andy Dalton.

The 36-year-old QB threw for 300+ yards and three passing touchdowns in a 36-22 road win vs. the Raiders. Carolina’s win in Week 3 saved the team from starting 0-3. In their win vs. the Raiders, WR Adam Thielen went down late in the game with an injury after catching a touchdown pass. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Thielen will land on the IR with a hamstring injury.

Adam Thielen will miss at least the next four games for the Carolina Panthers

Source: The #Panthers are placing WR Adam Thielen on Injured Reserve because of the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday. But Thielen is expected back sooner rather than later. pic.twitter.com/4YQ2VcQEsR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2024



To start his NFL career, Adam Thielen went undrafted out of Minnesota State. He got his chance in the NFL with the Vikings in 2014, mainly as a special teams player his first two seasons. In 2016, Thielen played in all 16 games for the Vikings and he made 10 starts. For the next six seasons, he started every game he played in for Minnesota. Thielen finished his Vikings career with 534 receptions for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns over nine seasons.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. While Bryce Young was struggling as a rookie in 2023, Thielen was a reliable target for his QB. He had 103 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard receiving season since 2018. Through three games this season, Thielen had eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Carolina is going to miss the production of Thielen at WR now that Andy Dalton is playing QB. The team finally has a QB who can distribute the ball on offense and help the team win. For the next four weeks, the Panthers will attempt to do that without the help of Adam Thielen.