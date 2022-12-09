Paddy Pimblett Will Assault Jake Paul If He Turns Up At UFC 282

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In a recent spat between YouTube/boxing star, Jake Paul, and one of the hottest properties in the UFC right now, Paddy Pimblett, things have got a little heated. In the most recent turn of events, ‘Paddy The Baddy’ has threatened to ‘assault’ and ‘pimp slap’ ‘The Problem Child’ if he turns up to UFC 282 this weekend.

Paddy The Baddy Threatens To ‘Pimp Slap’ Jake Paul If He Turns Up At UFC 282 This Saturday Night

Paddy Pimblett makes his fourth walk to a UFC octagon this weekend as he faces Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout in the co-main event at UFC 282, live from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Just a week or so ago, the Liverpudlian was the subject of a video call-out from Jake Paul that he posted on Twitter. The American boxing star put out a video on Twitter, calling out Pimblett to a spar, with the winner walking away with $1 million.

The 25-year-old has seemingly called out more UFC fighters, celebrities and boxers than anyone else, including the likes of KSI, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Tommy Fury and now Paddy Pimblett.

Here is Paul’s original sparring challenge, with Pimblett response also included in the video:

.@jakepaul offered Paddy the Baddy $1M to spar and Pimblett didn’t back down (h/t @marcraimondi) pic.twitter.com/9hT45gdD0v — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 30, 2022

Responding in typical Paddy Pimblett fashion, the scouse MMA superstar returned fire at Paul, claiming that all of his fights have been rigged and that he doesn’t have a credible win on his boxing resumé.

Pimblett did of course accept Jake Paul’s challenge, but believes that the former Disney channel star is all talk and won’t follow through with the offer. The 27-year-old of told Daniel Cormier in a recent interview for his YouTube channel:

“I don’t understand it. But as I say, I’m fighting Saturday. I said I’ll chill Sunday and get some food in me, you’re more than welcome to come to the [UFC] P.I. (Performance Institute) on Monday and I’ll beat you up.

“I’m not doing nothing on his terms, it’s that simple. If he’s at the show on Saturday and I walk past him, I’ll just go whoop (slaps hand). I can assault people, lad, and I’ll assault him. I’ll just slap him across the face. I’ll pimp slap him.”

So, it seems that if Jake Paul does turn up octagon side on Saturday night for UFC 282, there could be trouble. Whether or not this $1 million spar will ever happen or not remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, there could be fireworks if these two cross paths at the weekend!

