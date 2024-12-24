Packers’ defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season in Week 16

To finish Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season, the Saints were on the road to face the Packers. New Orleans was without two key offensive starters, Dereck Carr and Alvin Kamara. Rookie Spencer Rattler started his fourth game of the season for the Saints against Green Bay.

The Packers had a 21-0 lead by halftime and the Saints never stood a chance. New Orleans had just 196 total yards of offense against Green Bay. Jordan Love and the Packers won 34-0 and pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season. It’s the first shutout in the NFL since Week 18 of the 2023 season when the Bucs beat the Panthers 9-0. With the 34-0 win on MNF in Week 16, the Packers clinched a playoff berth in 2024.

In 2023, the Packers finished 9-8 and made the playoffs in the wildcard round. That was Jordan Love’s third season in the NFL and his first as a full-time starter. Through 15 games in 2024, the Packers are 11-4 and have clinched a playoff berth. Their final two games of the season are against the Vikings and Bears. On MNF in Week 16, Green Bay pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season. The Saints stood no chance against a Packers defense that held New Orleans in control all night. Spencer Rattler completed just 50% of his passes, going 15-30 for 153 yards and an interception.

He was sacked three times and had five carries for 28 yards. Rattler was also the leading rusher for the Saints on Monday night. His leading pass catcher was Foster Moreau with two catches for 33 yards. This was the first time since 2021 that the Packers held an opponent to zero points. Heading into their Week 16 matchup, Green Bay’s defense was eighth in the NFL allowing (20.3) points per game. Head coach Matt LaFleur was proud of how his team competed for four quarters. With a 21-0 lead at halftime, it would have been easy for the Packers to take their foot off the gas in the second half. However, they played a complete game and pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season.