NFL

Packers’ defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season in Week 16

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Packers defense pic
Packers defense pic

To finish Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season, the Saints were on the road to face the Packers. New Orleans was without two key offensive starters, Dereck Carr and Alvin Kamara. Rookie Spencer Rattler started his fourth game of the season for the Saints against Green Bay. 

The Packers had a 21-0 lead by halftime and the Saints never stood a chance. New Orleans had just 196 total yards of offense against Green Bay. Jordan Love and the Packers won 34-0 and pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season. It’s the first shutout in the NFL since Week 18 of the 2023 season when the Bucs beat the Panthers 9-0. With the 34-0 win on MNF in Week 16, the Packers clinched a playoff berth in 2024.

Green Bay’s 34-0 win was the first shutout of the 2024 season


In 2023, the Packers finished 9-8 and made the playoffs in the wildcard round. That was Jordan Love’s third season in the NFL and his first as a full-time starter. Through 15 games in 2024, the Packers are 11-4 and have clinched a playoff berth. Their final two games of the season are against the Vikings and Bears. On MNF in Week 16, Green Bay pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season. The Saints stood no chance against a Packers defense that held New Orleans in control all night. Spencer Rattler completed just 50% of his passes, going 15-30 for 153 yards and an interception.

He was sacked three times and had five carries for 28 yards. Rattler was also the leading rusher for the Saints on Monday night. His leading pass catcher was Foster Moreau with two catches for 33 yards. This was the first time since 2021 that the Packers held an opponent to zero points. Heading into their Week 16 matchup, Green Bay’s defense was eighth in the NFL allowing (20.3) points per game. Head coach Matt LaFleur was proud of how his team competed for four quarters. With a 21-0 lead at halftime, it would have been easy for the Packers to take their foot off the gas in the second half. However, they played a complete game and pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST Chiefs injury report: Chris Jones, Jawaan Taylor are questionable to play on Wednesday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 24 2024
Ben Johnson Lions pick
NFL
Ben Johnson is expected to interview for Chicago’s head coaching vacancy
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 24 2024

Since the start of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have improved their record each year. Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach was 2022 and the team went 9-8….

Christian Watson Packers pic
NFL
Packers injury report: Christian Watson (knee) exited in Week 16 and did not return
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 24 2024

On Monday Night Football in Week 16, the Packers were at home to face the Saints. Green Bay quickly built a 21-0 lead by halftime and played a dominant four…

Diontae Johnson Ravens pic 1
NFL
Diontae Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 24 2024
Packers defense pic
NFL
Packers’ defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 season in Week 16
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 24 2024
Garrett Wilson Jets pic
NFL
Jets: Garrett Wilson is frustrated with his usage and would ‘like to be involved’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 23 2024
Kevin OConnell Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings: Kevin O’Connell is the only Minnesota head coach with multiple 13-win seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 23 2024
Arrow to top