What players are inactive for Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14?

There are five weeks left in the 2024 regular season and several teams want to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Chiefs and Bills are the only teams who have already clinched a playoff berth. That means seven NFC playoff spots are still on the line with five weeks to go.

On Thursday Night Football in Week 14, the Packers are on the road to face the Lions. With a win vs. their NFC North rival, Detroit could be the first NFC team to clinch a playoff berth. At 9-3, Green Bay is still in a spot to make the postseason as well. It will be a tough game for the Lions who are dealing with major injuries to their defense. The Packers are also banged up and will be missing key players on both sides of the ball. Detroit is favored by 3.5 points at home tonight vs. Green Bay.

What players have already been ruled out for TNF in Week 14?

For the showdown on TNF:

— The #Packers ruled out CB Jaire Alexander (knee) & WR Romeo Doubs (concussion).

— The #Lions ruled out OT Taylor Decker and DLs Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike, and DJ Reader. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2024



No team is dealing with more long-term injuries defensively this season than the Lions. Detroit has 13 defensive players on the IR at the moment. The next closest team has seven. Even with the injuries, the Lions are on a 10-game win streak and are playing well for the most part. Taylor Decker, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Pashcal, and DJ Readers are all out for the Lions on Thursday. Not ideal for the Lions but their offense has been able to keep the team afloat while the defense tried to heal up.

For Green Bay, Jaire Alexander, Romeo Doubs, Edgerrin Cooper, and Corey Balentine are out against the Lions. The Packers are 7-1 in their last eight games. A win tonight vs. the Packers would keep their hopes of winning the division alive in 2024. They’ve already lost once to Detroit this season. Running back Josh Jacobs is listed with a calf injury but will play on Thursday night in an important divisional game. He carried the ball 19 times last week for 43 yards and a rushing touchdown. Jacobs also added four catches for 74 yards. Green Bay will need that type fo production tonight if they want to beat the Lions.