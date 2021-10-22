Osasuna will look to add to their winning run when they take on Granada in La Liga this week.

The home side are on a three-match winning run and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against a side that has failed to win five of their last six league games.

Osasuna vs Granada team news

The home side have no notable injury concerns. Neyder Lozano and Yan Eteki are injured for the visitors.

Osasuna possible starting lineup: Herrera; Vidal, U Garcia, D Garcia, Cruz, Sanchez; Moncayola, Torro, Brasanac; Avila, R Garcia

Granada possible starting lineup: Maximiano; Quini, Diaz, Abram, Neva; Milla, Gonalons; Rochina, Puertas, Soro; Suarez

Osasuna vs Granada form guide

Osasuna have started the season well and they have won five of their last six games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Granada have picked up just one win in their last five. They have failed to win their last six away league games as well.

Osasuna vs Granada betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Osasuna vs Granada from bet365:

Match-winner:

Osasuna – 8/11

Draw – 5/2

Granada – 17/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 13/10

Under – 5/7

Osasuna vs Granada prediction

Osasuna are the better team here and they have the momentum with them. They should be able to grind out a win at home. Granada are abysmal on their travels and they are likely to fall short here.

Prediction: Osasuna win.

