Real Madrid will be looking to extend their exceptional run of form against Granada with a win in the Spanish league on Sunday night.

Real Madrid vs Granada live stream

Real Madrid vs Granada Preview

The home side have failed to win three of their last five league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly here. They are up against a side that is picked up just five wins from 22 league matches this season. Real Madrid have won their last 13 matches against Granada in all competitions and they will be the overwhelming favourites to pick up all three points here. The league leaders have lost just two of their last 38 matches in the Spanish league and Granada will need a massive slice of luck in order to pull off an upset here. Check out the best Real Madrid vs Granada betting offers

When does Real Madrid vs Granada kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Real Madrid vs Granada kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 6th of February, at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Granada Team News

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy because of injuries. Vinicius Junior is suspended.

Real Madrid predicted line-up vs Granada: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Rodrygo

Granada team news

Meanwhile, Granada will be without Santiago Arias and Neyder Lozano because of injuries.

Granada predicted line-up vs Real Madrid: Maximiano; Diaz, Sanchez, Torrente, Neva; Collado, Milla, Gonalons, Puertas; Molina, Suarez

