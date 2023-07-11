Orlando Magic Interested In Pascal Siakam

The Orlando Magic are reportedly interested in Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam should he become available.

The Orlando Magic are interested in Pascal Siakam, should he be available, per @michaelgrange pic.twitter.com/lKOg6iXjCa — SleeperNBA (@SleeperNBA) July 11, 2023

Siakam and a few Raptor players including OG Anunoby were mentioned in trade talks leading up to the NBA Draft. The Draft has come and gone and both players are still on the Raptors roster. Some of these rumors are because that both players are on expiring contracts ending after the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Raports are coming off a very disappointing season as the lost in the forst round of the play-in tournament to the Chicago Bulls. They also lost point guard Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets, so this this team is simply in purgatory and will be trying to claw there way back to the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors are +8000 to win the NBA Finals according to offshore sportsbooks.

Of course, acquiring Pascal Siakam would require a compelling trade package from the Orlando Magic. The Raptors would undoubtedly demand a substantial return, given Siakam’s status as an All-Star player. The Magic would need to weigh the cost of acquiring Siakam against their long-term goals and the potential impact he could have on their team’s trajectory.

The Orlando Magic are +15000 to win the NBA Finals according to Florida sportsbooks.

The Magic do now have a plethora of guards that could be ready to be the main point guard such as Cole Anthony. Due to the Magic drafting Anthony Black, Anthony may be the odd man out. There have been talks of moving Scottie Barnes to the point guard position if they don’t address the need. They could have drafted one of the many points guards. They decided to draft guard/forward Gradey Dick out of Kansas.

These are just rumors, however, and the Raptors may not trade Siakam at all. If he were to get dealt the Raptors would expect a haul for the 2-time All-Star.