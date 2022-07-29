Countries
oli bells spider senses fail to detect doncaster races stag do prank

Oli Bell’s Spider Senses Fail To Detect Doncaster Races Stag Do Prank

Updated

29 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
oli bell

During this week’s Glorious Goodwood Festival, ITV Racing presenter – Oli Bell – revealed to his fans that his was the victim of a stag do ‘prank cocktail’ thats ingredients were Doncaster racecourse, Tom Holland, Spider-Man and a Stag Do! 

Doncaster Racecourse Fell For Tom Holland Prank

Yes, with ITV Racing testing the water to get more viewers using Twitter Spaces at this week’s Glorious Goodwood Festival, their Opening Show presenter Oli Bell revealed to listeners he was at the forefront of a classic gag at Doncaster races recently.

Tom Holland

It was earlier this summer he revealed that Doncaster racecourse had claimed that actor Tom Holland, of Spider-Man fame, had his people contact them and ask for a box at one of their up-coming meetings.

Keen to get the A-list superhero at the track, they agreed on the basis that Tom would be prepared to do a promo video for the course in return for the free box for him and his pals.

Of course, Doncaster racecourse snapped up the offer and started the ball rolling by securing Oli Bell to interview the Peter Parker actor.

Turns Out Spider-Man Was Just On His Stag Do

spiderman new

However, when an excited Bell turned up to conduct the interview on the day he and Doncaster racecourse believed the real Spider-Man was in the house, it turned out to just be a bloke from Barnsley on his stag do!

Of course, after his initial disappointment, Bell saw the funny side of the prank and it was a well exectued idea from the stag do organisers that landed them a box for the races!

You can see Bell’s Twitter post on the story below……………

twitter Oli Bell

