NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Looking For $15 Million A Year

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Beckham
Beckham

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly looking for $15 million per season according to NFL reporter Albert Breer.

 

Beckham is considered one of the most explosive and exciting players in the NFL. He has proven track record of producing big plays and electrifying performances on the field. Despite being plagued by injuries in recent seasons, he remains a highly sought-after talent. Several teams reportedly interested in signing him.

The New York Jets are currently favorites to sign Beckham according to New York betting sites.

The 30-year-old Beckham has had an impressive career so far, having amassed 7,367 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns in just 96 games. He is known for his incredible speed, agility, and ability to make acrobatic catches. These qualities made him a fan favorite and a nightmare for opposing defenses.

https://thespun.com/.image/t_share/MTg3NDI1NjM5NjMxNzU5MTE5/super-bowl-lvi---los-angeles-rams-v-cincinnati-bengals.jpg

 

However, his past few seasons were somewhat disappointing, with injuries and inconsistent performances limiting his impact on the team. He was eventually released from the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, however, and missed the 2022 season.

The $15 million per season that Beckham is seeking is a significant amount. It remains to be seen if any team will be willing to meet his demands. However, given his talent and potential impact on the field, it’s not out of the question that a team may be willing to pay the price.

In any case, Beckham’s quest for a new team and a lucrative contract will undoubtedly be closely followed by fans and analysts alike. If he can find the right fit and regain his top form, he could be a game-changer for any team that signs him, and $15 million per season may end up being a bargain for his services.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 14376112930
NFL

LATEST NFL Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson Shines At Florida Pro Day

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz gwvko6hcbzamwj4h2px4
NFL
New York Jets Now Team With Longest Streak Of No Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The Sacramento Kings made waves around the basketball world last night by securing their first playoff berth in 17 seasons. While it takes a weight off of their shoulders, it…

Jackson
NFL
Reports: Patriots And Falcons Both Out On Lamar Jackson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 29 2023

One would think that a former MVP quarterback in the prime of his career would be a hotter commodity amongst NFL franchises, but it appears that teams are already saying…

rsz fst ryuayaiirub
NFL
LOOK: Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement On Beach With Gronk, Edelman
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 28 2023
rsz 10nfl roughing jarrett 1 ea40 videosixteenbynine3000
NFL
NFL Owners Reject Rule To Make Roughing The Passer Reviewable
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 28 2023
edensrodgers
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Finds Love in the NBA with Milwaukee Bucks Owner’s Daughter Mallory Edens
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 28 2023
rsz fso vhyaqaex2js
NFL
Jets Coach “Not Hitting Panic Button” On Aaron Rodgers Situation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 27 2023
Arrow to top