Odell Beckham Could Earn $3 Million In Incentives On New Deal

Odell Beckham Jr. turned heads last weekend when he signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $18 million. But there are certain performance marks that he would have to meet if he wants to receive his full pay day.

The base value of the contract is $15 million, with just under $14 million of it being guaranteed by way of a signing bonus. He’ll earn $1.16 million as a base salary, leaving $3 million on the table in incentives.

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Performance Clauses In His Contract

#Ravens WR Odell Beckham revealed that he found out in Week 9 of the 2021 season that he had no ACL. He decided to play out the rest of the year without it, he ended the season with a Super Bowl ring. pic.twitter.com/7aeKsfPvW3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 14, 2023

Beckham Jr. hasn’t played football in well over a year, and it will be closer to 18 months when the 2023 season starts. And judging by the numbers that they have set in his contract, the Ravens aren’t asking him to have any outlandish statistics.

Receptions:

30: $250,000

40: $500,000

50: $750,000

30 catches shouldn’t be much of a problem. Beckham Jr. hasn’t had fewer than 23 even in his injury plagued seasons, so this is more of a “stay healthy” incentive. If he is the number one wide receiver option, and it is Lamar Jackson who is throwing him the ball, there is no reason why he shouldn’t at least flirt with the 50 catch mark.

Yards:

250: $250,000

500: $500,000

750: $750,000

The yardage bonuses break down pretty simply: Beckham Jr. essentially makes $10,000 per yard if he hits the designated marks. He might have trouble getting to the big pay day for this particular incentive, as he hasn’t had more than 600 yards in a season since 2019. But 250 should be an easy pay day, and he’ll likely reach the second mark if he is able to remain healthy.

Incentives in Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract with the #Ravens: Catches:

– $250K for 30 catches

– $500K for 40 catches

– $750K for 50 catches

– $1M for 60 catches or if he leads the team in catches. Yards:

– $250K for 250 yards

– $500K for 500 yards

– $750K for 750 yards

– $1M for… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 14, 2023

Touchdowns:

3: $250,000

5: $500,000

7: $750,000

Lead Team: $1 million

The final incentive in the contract is the scoring one. It has been a long time since he finished with double-digit numbers in touchdowns, and he likely won’t sniff those numbers again in his career. But catching five scores is not out of the realm of possibility, and 7 would net him a nice pay day.

Does Odell Beckham Jr. have a shot at being the leader on the team in touchdowns? Mark Andrews has proven to be Jackson’s favorite and most effective weapon over the last couple of seasons, and is the team’s go-to option in the red zone. OBJ would have to have quite an impressive performance in order to surpass Andrews in touchdowns, but he’ll be rewarded handsomely for it if he can.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like