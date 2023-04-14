NFL

Odell Beckham Could Earn $3 Million In Incentives On New Deal

Anthony R. Cardenas
Odell Beckham Jr. turned heads last weekend when he signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $18 million. But there are certain performance marks that he would have to meet if he wants to receive his full pay day.

The base value of the contract is $15 million, with just under $14 million of it being guaranteed by way of a signing bonus. He’ll earn $1.16 million as a base salary, leaving $3 million on the table in incentives.

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Performance Clauses In His Contract

Beckham Jr. hasn’t played football in well over a year, and it will be closer to 18 months when the 2023 season starts. And judging by the numbers that they have set in his contract, the Ravens aren’t asking him to have any outlandish statistics.

Receptions:

  • 30: $250,000
  • 40: $500,000
  • 50: $750,000

30 catches shouldn’t be much of a problem. Beckham Jr. hasn’t had fewer than 23 even in his injury plagued seasons, so this is more of a “stay healthy” incentive. If he is the number one wide receiver option, and it is Lamar Jackson who is throwing him the ball, there is no reason why he shouldn’t at least flirt with the 50 catch mark.

Yards:

  • 250: $250,000
  • 500: $500,000
  • 750: $750,000

The yardage bonuses break down pretty simply: Beckham Jr. essentially makes $10,000 per yard if he hits the designated marks. He might have trouble getting to the big pay day for this particular incentive, as he hasn’t had more than 600 yards in a season since 2019. But 250 should be an easy pay day, and he’ll likely reach the second mark if he is able to remain healthy.

Touchdowns:

  • 3: $250,000
  • 5: $500,000
  • 7: $750,000
  • Lead Team: $1 million

The final incentive in the contract is the scoring one. It has been a long time since he finished with double-digit numbers in touchdowns, and he likely won’t sniff those numbers again in his career. But catching five scores is not out of the realm of possibility, and 7 would net him a nice pay day.

Does Odell Beckham Jr. have a shot at being the leader on the team in touchdowns? Mark Andrews has proven to be Jackson’s favorite and most effective weapon over the last couple of seasons, and is the team’s go-to option in the red zone. OBJ would have to have quite an impressive performance in order to surpass Andrews in touchdowns, but he’ll be rewarded handsomely for it if he can.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
