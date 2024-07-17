NBA

Nuggets' head coach Michael Malone says the team needs to sign a backup PG

Zach Wolpin
At 57-25 in 2023-24, the Denver Nuggets finished second in the Western Conference. Denver beat the Lakers in five games in the first round. Next up for the Nuggets was an extremely tough series vs. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver lost the first two games, won the next three, and then proceeded to lose Games 6 and 7. 

The Nuggets would not be able to defend their championship in the 2024 playoffs. Additionally, they’ve lost some key pieces of their championship roster in 2023. They traded Reggie Jackson and three unprotected second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets. Starting SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a free agent this offseason and he signed with the Orlando Magic. At summer league on Tuesday, Nuggets’ head coach Michael Malone told reporters the team needs to sign a backup PG. We’ll see what the team can get done.

Denver needs to add depth at guard after the losses they had this offseason


Nuggets head coach Michael Malone made Denver’s situation very clear. They are looking for a depth piece at PG. Someone who can come off the bench and play for Jamal Murray. One player the Nuggets have been linked to this offseason is all-star Russell Westbrook. The 35-year-old just finished his 16th professional season in the NBA. At this stage in his career, Westbrook might be the perfect player for Denver. Westbrook is aware of who the starting PG is for the Nuggets.

He wouldn’t be traded to the Nuggets to replace Murray. Denver would want him to be their backup PG and a player who can control the second unit. The nine-time all-star played in 68 games for the Clippers in 2023-24 and made 11 starts. While Westbrook would help the Nuggets, there’s no guarantee they’re able to get a deal done. LA has openly said they are trying to accommodate Westbrook’s desire to play elsewhere in 2024-25. It would make sense for the Nuggets to try and trade for the veteran PG.


If Denver is unsuccessful in trading for Russell Westbrook, they’re going to have to pivot elsewhere. That could involve the team trading for a player who’s on a veteran’s minimum in 2024-25. Denver also has the option of trying to use the young talent they have and develop them into role players. Julian Strawther and Trey Alexander who could see playing time if they are unable to find a veteran PG.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
