At 57-25 in 2023-24, the Denver Nuggets finished second in the Western Conference. Denver beat the Lakers in five games in the first round. Next up for the Nuggets was an extremely tough series vs. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver lost the first two games, won the next three, and then proceeded to lose Games 6 and 7.

The Nuggets would not be able to defend their championship in the 2024 playoffs. Additionally, they’ve lost some key pieces of their championship roster in 2023. They traded Reggie Jackson and three unprotected second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets. Starting SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a free agent this offseason and he signed with the Orlando Magic. At summer league on Tuesday, Nuggets’ head coach Michael Malone told reporters the team needs to sign a backup PG. We’ll see what the team can get done.

Denver needs to add depth at guard after the losses they had this offseason

Michael Malone Says Nuggets Need Backup Point Guard https://t.co/MhGD9QPFvh — RealGM (@RealGM) July 17, 2024



Nuggets head coach Michael Malone made Denver’s situation very clear. They are looking for a depth piece at PG. Someone who can come off the bench and play for Jamal Murray. One player the Nuggets have been linked to this offseason is all-star Russell Westbrook. The 35-year-old just finished his 16th professional season in the NBA. At this stage in his career, Westbrook might be the perfect player for Denver. Westbrook is aware of who the starting PG is for the Nuggets.

He wouldn’t be traded to the Nuggets to replace Murray. Denver would want him to be their backup PG and a player who can control the second unit. The nine-time all-star played in 68 games for the Clippers in 2023-24 and made 11 starts. While Westbrook would help the Nuggets, there’s no guarantee they’re able to get a deal done. LA has openly said they are trying to accommodate Westbrook’s desire to play elsewhere in 2024-25. It would make sense for the Nuggets to try and trade for the veteran PG.

Michael Malone on the #Nuggets starting shooting guard position: “I’ll tell ya, I’m not giving that to anybody. It’s gonna be a competition. I told Julian Strawther, man like push each other. Let’s see who’s gonna win that spot.” Also praises Christian Braun. pic.twitter.com/aI0vzb2vaD — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) July 13, 2024



If Denver is unsuccessful in trading for Russell Westbrook, they’re going to have to pivot elsewhere. That could involve the team trading for a player who’s on a veteran’s minimum in 2024-25. Denver also has the option of trying to use the young talent they have and develop them into role players. Julian Strawther and Trey Alexander who could see playing time if they are unable to find a veteran PG.