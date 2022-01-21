Nottingham Forest vs Derby live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

Both the teams i.e., Nottingham Forest and Derby will be struggling hard to get the victory in the Championship match.

Nottingham Forest vs Derby Live Stream

Nottingham Forest vs Derby Preview

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have scored eight goals in their previous six games, averaging 1.33 goals per match.

Derby County’s defense has only surrendered four goals in their last six matches, thanks to a string of strong performances. During the same time frame, they have scored a total of 8 goals for themselves.

When does Nottingham Forest vs Derby kick-off?

The Nottingham Forest vs Derby will kick off at 17:30 on 22nd January 2022 at City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Derby Team News

Nottingham Forest News

Nottingham Forest has reported injuries of Alex Mighten, Max Lowe, and Loïc Mbe Soh.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Grabban; Johnson, Davis

Derby Team News

Derby will head into the game without Lee Buchanan and Krystian Bielik.

Derby County possible starting lineup: Allsopp; Byrne, Stearman, Davies, Forsyth; Knight, Bird, Thompson; Ebosele, Kazim-Richards, Lawrence

