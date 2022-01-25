Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

On Tuesday, Nottingham Forest will face Barnsley at The City Ground in a Championship match.

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Preview

Steve Cooper has come to anticipate more goals from his Forest team on a regular basis, as the East Midlands club has only scored six times in as many games in all competitions.

More importantly, Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Derby County was their second in a row, extending their winning streak to five games in a row.

While Barnsley still has 21 games to play to keep their second-tier status, they have now gone nine league games without a win.

Despite this, Barnsley has failed to win on the road this season, accumulating only four points and scoring only nine goals in 13 games.

When does Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley kick-off?

The Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley will kick off at 00:45 on 26th January 2022.

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Team News

Nottingham Forest Team News

Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-tutu, and Alex Mighten are not available during this game because of their injuries.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Samba; Yates, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Colback, Lowe; Johnson, Grabban, Davis

Barnsley Team News

Barnsley will play without Cauley Woodrow, Michal Helik, and Aapo Halme.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Collins; Williams, Helik, Andersen, Kitching; Palmer, Gomes; Styles, Adeboyejo, Morris; Cole

