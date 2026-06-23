Norway and France meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 26 in their final Group I fixture, with both sides already through to the knockout round after winning their opening two matches. Top spot in the group is the prize, with goal difference currently separating the two — Norway leads on +4 against France’s +5, meaning France hold first place heading into Matchday 16. The Norway vs France betting odds make France clear favorites, but Norway have scored seven goals in two games and present a genuine test.

France are priced at -136 (best available) to win this match, with Norway available at +380 at BetOnline. A draw is available at +320. With both teams already qualified, squad rotation and tactical positioning for the round of 16 add uncertainty to the market, and that is reflected in those prices for the underdog.

Why This Game Matters

Both teams have six points from two games, but France’s superior goal difference of +5 gives them first place over Norway’s +4. Winning the group is more than a matter of pride in the expanded 48-team format: it directly shapes the knockout bracket path and the potential second-round opponent. A Norway win sends them top; a France win confirms their position; a draw could still change the standings depending on the final goal tallies. Neither side can afford to approach this match as a dead rubber.

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Our Pick

France to win (-136, best price at BetOnline) is the headline selection, backed by six goals scored in two games and a squad containing Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) in form with four goals at this tournament already. At -136, a team with France’s pedigree and tournament record representing value against a Norway side playing only their third-ever World Cup.

Norway vs France: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Norway’s return to the World Cup after their 1998 absence has been built on one of European qualifying’s most dominant campaigns — eight wins from eight, 37 goals scored, five conceded, including a 3-0 home win over Italy and a 4-1 win away in Rome. Manager S. Solbakken has organized a side that presses with intensity and relies heavily on Erling Haaland (Manchester City, 25 years old) as the primary threat. Haaland has scored four goals in two matches at this tournament, and his combination with Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) in central areas has given Norway’s attack a cutting edge that few teams in the group stage have been able to handle. Norway beat Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2, conceding in both but consistently outscoring their opponents.

France under D. Deschamps are operating as one of the two or three most complete squads at this World Cup. They beat Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 in Group I, conceding just one goal. Mbappé leads the line with four goals so far in the tournament, and the supporting cast — Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), and Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain) — provides depth and width that Norway’s defense has not faced at this level in 2026. The question for bettors is whether this group-stage decider prompts Deschamps to rotate with an eye on the knockout stage, which could narrow France’s expected margin.

The game is likely to be decided in central midfield. Norway’s Sander Berge (Fulham) and Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt) provide the engine room, but France have N’Golo Kanté (Fenerbahçe) and Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) available to control possession and limit the space through which Haaland is typically fed. If Norway can turn this into a high-tempo, direct game, they have the firepower to threaten. If France dictate the pace, the class differential becomes more apparent.

Recent Form & Trends

Norway Recent Form

Senegal (H): Won 3-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Iraq (A): Won 4-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Morocco (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Sweden (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Switzerland (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Norway’s two competitive World Cup results demonstrate a team capable of scoring in volume but not fully watertight at the back. They conceded twice to Senegal and once to Iraq, both sides who lost their other group game heavily. Against France’s attack, defensive exposure of this kind carries more risk. Haaland’s four goals in two games underline that Norway’s threat is real, but their defensive record against top-tier forwards remains an open question at this tournament.

France Recent Form

Iraq (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Senegal (H): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Northern Ireland (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Ivory Coast (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Colombia (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

France have allowed only one competitive goal so far in Group I and have been particularly dominant against the group’s weaker sides. The pre-tournament loss to Ivory Coast is the one blemish in five matches, but that was a friendly, and Deschamps will have used it to test squad options. The 3-0 win over Iraq was the more telling display: controlled, clinical, with Mbappé leading a forward line that rotated effectively through Barcola and Dembélé.

Norway vs France History & H2H Trends

Norway and France have met 16 times in total. Among the most recent recorded meetings, France won 4-0 in a May 2014 friendly in Paris, while Norway won 2-1 in an August 2010 friendly in Oslo. The sides drew 3-3 in a February 1998 friendly shortly before the World Cup that summer. Across competitive fixtures, France won 1-0 in a September 1988 World Cup qualifier before Norway held them to a 1-1 draw in the return fixture the following year. Norway also won a July 1987 European qualifier 2-0 before drawing 1-1 in Paris months later. The overall record gives France the historical edge in competitive fixtures, though Norway have shown repeatedly they can make these meetings competitive. There is no prior World Cup tournament meeting between these two sides.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Norway arrive at this match with a fully fit squad by all available indications. Haaland (50 caps, 55 goals) has been available and in form throughout the tournament, and the wider attacking options — Alexander Sørloth (Atlético Madrid) and Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig) — provide genuine alternatives. The midfield depth is solid with Ødegaard, Berge, and Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) all in contention. Ørjan Nyland (Sevilla, 35 years old) has provided experienced goalkeeping cover throughout the qualifying campaign and at the tournament so far.

France’s roster similarly shows no significant injury concerns from available information. Mbappé (Real Madrid, 27 years old) has been fit and sharp, contributing four goals in two games. William Saliba (Arsenal) and Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) form a center-back pairing that has conceded only once in Group I. Kanté (Fenerbahçe, 35 years old) remains a potential rotation candidate given workload management, but there is no confirmed absence. Deschamps may choose to rotate some fringe players given qualification is already secured, though key names are expected to feature.

The most significant tactical uncertainty for bettors is the degree of rotation each manager employs with knockout qualification already confirmed. Norway’s group-stage lead in goals scored (seven) suggests Solbakken sees value in top spot and is unlikely to heavily rest his first-choice players. France’s Deschamps has more squad depth to manage, but with the group winner’s bracket position at stake, a near-full-strength lineup from both sides appears most likely.

Expected Lineups

Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer (c), Østigård, Bjørkan; Berg, Berge, Ødegaard; Nusa, Haaland, Sørloth.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

France (4-3-3): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Mbappé (c), Barcola.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The central duel that shapes this game is Martin Ødegaard against France’s midfield pivot of Tchouaméni and Kanté. Ødegaard (Arsenal, 27 years old) is the creative hub through which Norway’s attacks are built, linking Haaland’s movement in behind with the midfield base. Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) and Kanté (Fenerbahçe) are among the most effective ball-winning midfield pairs at this tournament, and their ability to press high and recover possession quickly will determine whether Ødegaard can operate in space. If France’s midfield closes the supply line, Haaland becomes isolated. If Ødegaard finds pockets between the lines, Norway’s four-goal haul against Iraq suggests what is possible.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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France to Win @ -136 (BetOnline)

France have scored six goals in two games, conceded just once, and have the tournament’s joint top scorer in Mbappé on four goals. Norway’s defense has been tested by Senegal and Iraq — France represent a sharper examination. At -136, the price reflects France’s status as the best available option in a match where the group-stage advantage narrows the margin but not the quality gap. This is the core Norway vs France prediction for Matchday 16.

Over 2.75 Goals @ -121 (BetOnline or Lucky Rebel)

Both teams have scored in every group match at this World Cup. Norway averaged 3.5 goals per game in their first two fixtures; France averaged 3.0. The combined goals-per-game rate across four Group I matches makes Over 2.75 at -121 a credible goals market selection. Both defenses have conceded, and with top spot at stake, neither side is likely to park defensively.

Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer

Haaland has scored in both of Norway’s World Cup group matches and leads the tournament scoring charts with four goals. His record across 50 international appearances (55 goals) underlines a conversion rate that makes him a consistent anytime scorer candidate. Check leading operators for the best available price in this market.

Both Teams to Score

Norway have conceded in both group-stage games. France scored in both, and Norway’s attack has found the net in every outing. Both Teams to Score has landed in three of the four group matches involving either side in Group I. With Haaland’s goalscoring form and France’s attacking width through Dembélé and Barcola, a clean sheet for either side looks unlikely. Check leading operators for current pricing.

Betting Odds & Lines

Norway vs France betting odds across the three main operators are listed below for the match result market. France are the odds-on favorite at all three books.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Norway +380 +375 +375 Draw +320 +315 +315 France -148 -140 -140

Totals (O/U 2.75) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.75 -121 -121 -121 Under 2.75 +105 +105 +101

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Norway vs France kicks off at 15:00 local time (UTC-4) on June 26, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can find coverage on CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK viewers can watch on ITV or BBC. Viewers in France have TF1 and beIN Sports; Germany has ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV. In Australia the match airs on SBS and Optus Sport.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Norway vs France at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow, follow these steps:

Visit BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow and create or log into your account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Norway vs France Group I Matchday 16 fixture. Select the market you want to bet on — match result, totals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review the potential payout and confirm the bet. Monitor the match and withdraw winnings according to each operator’s standard process.

Responsible Gambling

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