Niners CEO Jed York knows an inevitable pay raise for QB Brock Purdy is in their plans

Zach Wolpin
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers had the last pick, number 262. The pick is normally known as “Mr. Irrelevant”. San Francisco ended up taking QB Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. Injuries had the 7th-round rookie as the 49ers’ starter his rookie season. Purdy was 5-0 in the regular season and took the team to the NFC championship game. 

The Niners lost to the Eagles after Purdy injured his hand and could not grip the ball. Fast-forward to the 2023 season and the Niners went 12-5, earning the #1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco made it back to the NFC championship game and won. Sadly the Niners lost in the Super Bowl but they showed a lot of potential. CEO Jed York spoke at the annual league meetings this week and said an eventual pay raise for Purdy is coming. Through two seasons, the 24-year-old is more than deserving of an extension.

Brock Purdy is being paid a comically low number by the 49ers in 2024


Over the last two seasons, the Niners have benefitted from Brock Purdy’s cap hit being so low. The Pro Bowl QB will earn just over $1 million in 2024. As a 7th-round pick, Purdy initially signed a four-year, $3.7 million deal. At the time, neither side pictured Purdy being their franchise QB. He was buried in the depth chart but took advantage of his opportunities when they were presented. While some have criticized the team for using Purdy, they believe in his abilities.

During his first full season as a starter, Purdy went 12-4 in 16 games. He sat in Week 18 after San Francisco had already locked up the #1 seed in the NFC. In 2023, the Pro Bowler threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Through two seasons, Purdy has shown the ability to win in the playoffs as well. That’s not something every 7th-round pick is capable of doing. The Niners know they have a special talent in Purdy and they will owe him a massive extension down the line.


At the end of the 2024 season, Brock Purdy will be eligible for a contract extension. Next season, seven backup QBs will earn more money than Purdy. The Niners’ QB is criminally underpaid for the production he’s given the team. Expect him to sign a rich contract extension when the time comes. He’s more than earned it. CEO Jed York knows a massive payday is coming for Brock Purdy and he’s not shying away from it. York knows that the QB is the most valuable position in this league. Purdy will be paid accordingly.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
