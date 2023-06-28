Nikola Vucevic Signs Extension With The Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has signed a three year extension with the Bulls worth $60 million.

This extension solidifies Vucevic’s commitment to the team. This also signifies the mutual belief between him and the organization in their ability to achieve success in the coming years. The center free agent market in the NBA is not as good in recent years, so solidifying the position for the next three years is a good move for a middling team like the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are +12500 to win the NBA Finals in 2024 according to Illinois sportsbooks.

Since joining the Bulls in a mid-season trade during the 2020-2021 campaign, Vucevic has made an immediate impact, even though the result were maybe not what fans would like. Standing at 6’10”, he brings a versatile skill set to the center position.

Vucevic is known for his scoring ability both inside and outside the paint, making him a consistent threat on offense. With his post moves, soft touch, and shooting range, Vucevic has averaged impressive numbers throughout his career, showcasing his ability to be a primary scoring option. For his career, Vucevic is averaging 17 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.8% from three.

Him alongside DeMar Derozan and Zach LaVine will be a nice trio going forward as they are trying to get to the playoffs. The Bulls fell short last season losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

Vucevic’s extension also positions him as a leader and mentor within the Bulls’ locker room. With his years of experience and All-Star pedigree, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to guide the younger players on the roster. Vucevic’s work ethic, professionalism, and basketball IQ can help instill a winning culture within the team and inspire his teammates to elevate their game.

The extension of Vucevic demonstrates the Bulls’ commitment to building a competitive team. With Vucevic as one of the centerpieces, the Bulls have a foundation to attract and retain talented players in the future. The organization can now focus on constructing a roster that complements Vucevic’s skill set, with an aim to compete at a higher level and potentially make a deeper playoff run.