NFL Week 7 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

There is a slightly reduced amount of teams playing this weekend in NFL week 7 action, but with 13 games for fans to sink their teeth into we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.
NFL Schedule For Week 7
The NFL season has reached week 7 already this weekend and ahead of all the action, we have all the information you need about who is playing and how you can watch your favorite team this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars play in Thursday night football, with a game on the road to the .500 New Orleans Saints kicking off the NFL week 7 action.
There is no game being played overseas this weekend, so the next round of games all take place on Sunday afternoon with the NFL returning to its normal schedule.
The best of Sunday’s early kick offs is without a doubt the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions clash, with neither team losing more than two games so far this year.
The Patriots lost yet again last weekend and this week will be a tricky game to try and turn their season around, with Bill Belichick’s team taking on the 4-2 Buffalo Bills.
In the evening games on Sunday fans will be treated to what is set to be a thriller between the Chiefs and the Chargers, as well as the mouthwatering prospect of Philadelphia vs Miami.
Monday night football this week will see the San Fransisco 49erss take on Minnesota Vikings, with Brock Purdy and co looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the year.
Away
Home
Date, Time, TV Channel
Venue
Jaguars
Saints
Thu 10/19, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
Raiders
Bears
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Browns
Colts
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Bills
Patriots
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Gillette Stadium
Commanders
Giants
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Falcons
Buccaneers
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Lions
Ravens
1 p.m. ET, FOX
M&T Bank Stadium
Steelers
Rams
4.05 p.m. ET, FOX
SoFi stadium
Cardinals
Seahawks
4.05 p.m. ET, FOX
Lumen Field
Packers
Broncos
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Empower Field
Chargers
Chiefs
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Dolphins
Eagles
8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Lincoln Financial Field
49ers
Vikings
8.15 p.m. ET, abc & ESPN
U.S. Bank Stadium
