NFL Week 7 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Olly Taliku
There is a slightly reduced amount of teams playing this weekend in NFL week 7 action, but with 13 games for fans to sink their teeth into we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 7

RELATED: NFL Week 7 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL Games

The NFL season has reached week 7 already this weekend and ahead of all the action, we have all the information you need about who is playing and how you can watch your favorite team this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars play in Thursday night football, with a game on the road to the .500 New Orleans Saints kicking off the NFL week 7 action.

There is no game being played overseas this weekend, so the next round of games all take place on Sunday afternoon with the NFL returning to its normal schedule.

The best of Sunday’s early kick offs is without a doubt the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions clash, with neither team losing more than two games so far this year.

The Patriots lost yet again last weekend and this week will be a tricky game to try and turn their season around, with Bill Belichick’s team taking on the 4-2 Buffalo Bills.

In the evening games on Sunday fans will be treated to what is set to be a thriller between the Chiefs and the Chargers, as well as the mouthwatering prospect of Philadelphia vs Miami.

Monday night football this week will see the San Fransisco 49erss take on Minnesota Vikings, with Brock Purdy and co looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the year.

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue
Jaguars Saints Thu 10/19, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
Caesars Superdome
Raiders Bears 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Soldier Field
Browns Colts 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium
Bills Patriots 1 p.m. ET, CBS Gillette Stadium
Commanders Giants 1 p.m. ET, CBS
MetLife Stadium
Falcons Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Raymond James Stadium
Lions Ravens 1 p.m. ET, FOX M&T Bank Stadium
Steelers Rams 4.05 p.m. ET, FOX SoFi stadium
Cardinals Seahawks 4.05 p.m. ET, FOX Lumen Field
Packers Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Empower Field
Chargers Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Arrowhead Stadium
Dolphins Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Lincoln Financial Field
49ers Vikings 8.15 p.m. ET, abc & ESPN U.S. Bank Stadium

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
