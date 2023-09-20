NFL

NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: Bills, Ravens, and Eagles Among Consensus Picks

Zach Wolpin
Through two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, a few teams stand out among the rest. The 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles, and Dolphins are all 2-0. San Francisco should improve to 3-0 if they can beat the Giants on TNF. Dallas is on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals who blew a 21-point second-half lead to fall to 0-2.

Philadelphia will have to wait until MNF for their matchup vs. a Buccaneers team that is also 2-0. Finally, the Dolphins will have their first home game of the season in Week 3 vs. the Denver Broncos who are 0-2.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 3 expert picks and predictions below.

NFL Picks Week 3 Expert Picks and Predictions

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Vikings and Eagles on Thursday Nigth Football.

Ahead of the action, our experts made their Week 2 picks and predictions for every NFL game.

Before you place your best NFL bets, check out our NFL Week 3 expert picks below.

Week 2 Anthony Owen Zach
New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers -10 49ers -10 49ers -10
Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Chargers “PK” Chargers “PK” Vikings “PK”
Tennesee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Titans +3 Browns -3 Titans +3
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Texans +10 Texans +10 Jaguars -10
New England Patriots @ New York Jets Patriots +2.5 Jets +2.5 Jets +2.5
New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Saints +2 Saints +2 Packers  -2
Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins -6.5 Broncos +6.5 Dolphins -6.5
Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Bills -6.5 Bills -6.5 Bills -6.5
Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Lions -3 Falcons +3 Lions -3
Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Ravens -8 Ravens -8 Ravens -8
Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Seahawks -5.5 Seahawks -5.5 Seahawks -5.5
Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Cowboys -12 Cowboys -12 Cowboys -12
Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Bears +12.5 Bears +12.5 Chiefs -12.5
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Steelers +2.5 Steelers +2.5 Steelers +2.5
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Eagles -5 Eagles -5 Eagles -5
Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals -1.5 Bengals -1.5 Bengals -1.5
Season Record 12-20 20-12 17-15

NFL Week 2 Consensus Picks

All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 2:

Best NFL Week 2 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 2 bets for the 2023 season:

Detroit Lions (-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Anthony: The Atlanta Falcons are one of the many 2-0 NFC teams, and they have a chance to keep things rolling with one of the easier schedules in the entire league. But one of their toughest games of the season is coming up on Sunday, as they will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. 

Dan Campbell and company are an overtime touchdown away from being 2-0 themselves and are still the favorites to win the NFC North despite their 1-1 record. They’ll look to get back in the win column against the Falcons, who may have reason to overlook this particular contest. Atlanta is scheduled to play in London against the Jaguars in Week 4

Bet on the Lions -3 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

Zach: This season, the Carolina Panthers have a rookie at QB. Bryce Young was the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has a lot of expectations heading into his first season. Through their first two games, the Panthers are averaging just (13.5) points. They scored 10 in the season opener vs. the Falcons and 17 on MNF vs. the Saints,

On the flip side, the Seattle Seahawks bounced back in Week 2 with a 37-31 OT victory vs. the Lions. They are averaging (25.0) points through two games of the 2023 season. Seattle’s defense had a pick-six in Week 2 vs. the Lions. Their secondary is one of the most underrated units in the NFL. The Seahawks to cover (-5.5) vs. the Panthers is a strong bet in Week 3.

Bet on the Seahawks -5.5 (-112)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders 

Owen: The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Even though in a win against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ offense did not show up. Kenny Pickett only completed 50% of his passes. That was against a very stout Cleveland defense, the Raiders defense, however, not so much. Expect the Steelers’ offense to be somewhat better and be more fluid. 

The Las Vegas offense going against really good defenses so far this season has not shown much. They faced a similar Bills defense last week and only put up 10 points. The Steelers defense is easily comparable. TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith will each have a day against a very unproven offensive line. Vegas may have a good home crowd presence, but it might not be enough for the Steelers to come into town and cover.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
