NFL Week 11 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

28 teams are in action for NFL Week 11 and we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.
NFL Schedule For Week 11
The NFL season has reached Week 11 already and ahead of all the action, we have all the information you need about who is playing and how you can watch your favorite team this week.
Thursday night football kicks week 11 off with what has the potential to be the game of the week, as the Ravens take on the Bengals in Baltimore.
There are plenty of games to look forward to on Sunday as well, with Cleveland facing Pittsburgh in another AFC North clash that could prove to be crucial heading towards the playoffs.
Jacksonville will look to bounce back from a difficult defeat to San Fransisco last weekend when they come up against Tennessee this weekend – while the 49ers will look to build on their form against Tampa Bay.
In the later kick offs Buffalo take on New York, while fans will be treated to what is sure to be a high scoring affair on Monday night between Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Away
Home
Date, Time, TV Channel
Venue
Bengals
Ravens
Thu 11/9, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
M & T Bank Stadium
Steelers
Browns
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Bears
Lions
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Ford Field
Chargers
Packers
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Lambeau Field
Raiders
Dolphins
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Hard Rock Stadium
Giants
Commanders
1 p.m. ET, FOX
FedExField
Cowboys
Panthers
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Bank Of America Stadium
Titans
Jaguars
1 p.m. ET, CBS
EverBank Stadium
Cardinals
Texans
1 p.m. ET, CBS
NRG Stadium
Buccaneers
49ers
4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Levi’s Stadium
Jets
Bills
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Highmark Stadium
Seahawks
Rams
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
SoFi Stadium
Vikings
Broncos
8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Empower Field
Eagles
Chiefs
Mon 11/13, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Arrowhead Stadium