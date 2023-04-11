NFL Sunday Ticket Will Cost $449 Per Season On YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket has long been a powerhouse when it comes to broadcasting sports, and they’ll have a new home for the first time in their history this coming season as they move from DirecTV to YouTube TV.

NFL Sunday Ticket has been a part of DirecTV since its first full season in 1995. It is how fans have been able to watch every out of market game, whether their viewing takes place from the comfort of their couch or at the local watering hole. And while it will be under new ownership, there will only be minor changes coming to the service, as announced on Tuesday.

YouTube TV Announces Prices For NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube has announced its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV subscribers:

• $349/season ($249 if you purchase before June 6)

• $389 ($289 early) if you bundle with RedZone Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

• $449/season ($349 early)

• $489 ($389 early) with RedZone pic.twitter.com/TtLbNgGldi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

It was known throughout the 2022 season that the Ticket would be looking for a new home, and the announcement didn’t come until late December that YouTube TV had won the rights. But the move seems right, given the growth of the streaming service over the last few years.

It will be a bit more costly than it has been in year’s past, but there is the added week to the season as well as a few added features.

The cost for people who already subscribe to YouTube TV will be $349 for the season, with a $100 discount for signing up before June 6th. All prices increase by $100 for non-members, with the cost coming in at $449 for the year.

With either package, The RedZone Channel is available for just $40 extra per month.

What New Features Will We See?

Other features on YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket: ▪️ View 4 games at once

▪️ Unlimited DVR storage

▪️ Personalized recommendations

▪️ Integrated shopping

▪️ View key plays, fantasy data, live stats

▪️ “Hide spoilers” There is no mention of a single team or single game option yet. pic.twitter.com/PEPXsYbUyw — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 11, 2023

The new features aren’t exactly the ones that the fans were clamoring for. One of the biggest changes will be the availability of integrated shopping, which will make it easier to buy fan gear straight from your TV or device. There will also be features akin to YouTube itself like chats and comments, and you’ll be able to view stats and highlight plays.

You will be able to view up to four games at once, and YouTube TV already has the ability for unlimited DVR storage, meaning you can record and re-watch your out-of-market games.

But it is missing one of the features that fans have been asking about the most, which would include a single-team package for those of us who don’t need the entire slate every Sunday. So far, there has been no mention of anything related, though they have mentioned wanting to try out some new packaging concepts later in the season.

