NFL

NFL Sunday Ticket Will Cost $449 Per Season On YouTube TV

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz fos pm 22 1222 nfl google sunday ticket
rsz fos pm 22 1222 nfl google sunday ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket has long been a powerhouse when it comes to broadcasting sports, and they’ll have a new home for the first time in their history this coming season as they move from DirecTV to YouTube TV.

NFL Sunday Ticket has been a part of DirecTV since its first full season in 1995. It is how fans have been able to watch every out of market game, whether their viewing takes place from the comfort of their couch or at the local watering hole. And while it will be under new ownership, there will only be minor changes coming to the service, as announced on Tuesday.

YouTube TV Announces Prices For NFL Sunday Ticket

It was known throughout the 2022 season that the Ticket would be looking for a new home, and the announcement didn’t come until late December that YouTube TV had won the rights. But the move seems right, given the growth of the streaming service over the last few years.

It will be a bit more costly than it has been in year’s past, but there is the added week to the season as well as a few added features.

The cost for people who already subscribe to YouTube TV will be $349 for the season, with a $100 discount for signing up before June 6th. All prices increase by $100 for non-members, with the cost coming in at $449 for the year.

With either package, The RedZone Channel is available for just $40 extra per month.

What New Features Will We See?

The new features aren’t exactly the ones that the fans were clamoring for. One of the biggest changes will be the availability of integrated shopping, which will make it easier to buy fan gear straight from your TV or device. There will also be features akin to YouTube itself like chats and comments, and you’ll be able to view stats and highlight plays.

You will be able to view up to four games at once, and YouTube TV already has the ability for unlimited DVR storage, meaning you can record and re-watch your out-of-market games.

But it is missing one of the features that fans have been asking about the most, which would include a single-team package for those of us who don’t need the entire slate every Sunday. So far, there has been no mention of anything related, though they have mentioned wanting to try out some new packaging concepts later in the season.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Okudah
NFL

LATEST Former Top Three Pick Jeff Okudah Traded To The Atlanta Falcons

Author image Owen Jones  •  1 second
lamar jackson
NFL
All Signs Point To Lamar Jackson Staying With Baltimore Ravens
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

A few weeks ago, the relationship between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens felt unrepairable. The two sides had been at odds about a contract extension for the better part…

tyreek hill youth camp
NFL
WATCH: NFL Star Tyreek Hill Gets Burned by Teen’s Double Move at His Youth Camp in Miami
Author image David Evans  •  20h

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, is renowned for his lightning-fast speed and agility on the field. However, in a recent video from his annual “Tyreek Hill Football and…

rsz 02 arizona cardinals stadium honor 2007 awards
NFL
6 Teams Have Called The Arizona Cardinals About 3rd Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
rsz 16791905261218
NFL
LOOK: Lamar Jackson and OBJ Already Partying Together In Nightclub
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 10 2023
Beckham
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Signs 1-Year, $18 Million Deal With Ravens
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 10 2023
rsz rrrr
NFL
Tyreek Hill Says He Will Be Chiefs “Worst Enemy” In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 6 2023
Arrow to top