NFL playoffs: The Vikings clinched a postseason berth with a 30-12 win on MNF

For the second time in three seasons, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and his team are headed to the playoffs. Minnesota is tied for the best record in the NFC at 12-2. The Lions and Eagles have the same record with three weeks left in the regular season.

On Monday night, the Vikings were at home for a divisional matchup vs. the Bears. Earlier this season, the Vikings beat Chicago 30-27 in OT. However, the Bears were not able to keep it as close in Week 15. Minnesota won 30-12 and they’ve won seven games in a row. With that MNF victory, the Vikings have clinched a postseason berth in 2024. The Vikings have a tough three-game stretch ahead vs. three teams that will all be in the NFC playoffs.

During the 2023 season, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles. The veteran QB was on an expiring contract and Minnesota smartly did not re-sign him. Instead, Cousins signed a long-term deal with the Falcons and he’s not playing at his full potential in 2024. Knowing they did not have Cousins, the Vikings went out and signed QB Sam Darnold. He was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 when they made a run to the Super Bowl and lost.

Darnold had plenty of starting experience before joining the Vikings. However, he had yet to truly thrive in the NFL. That was until he was paired with QB whisperer, Kevin O’Connell. His head coach has taken several QBs and helped them reach a new level of success in the NFL. In 14 games as the starter in 2024, he is 12-2 and is leading his team to the playoffs. The 27-year-old has thrown for a career-high 3,530 yards and 29 passing touchdowns with three games left in the regular season. Minnesota would not have been in this posistion if they held on to Kirk Cousins. Sam Darnold is finally playing to his potential and is proving he has what it takes to be a franchise QB in the NFL. That may not be with Minnesota in 2025 but he’s enjoying their success in 2024. We’ll see just how far a rejuvenated Sam Darnold can take the Vikings in the playoffs.